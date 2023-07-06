0 || 7
Returning to an active lifestyle after a break due to a holiday or an injury can be difficult
Team Lounge
Published Jul 06, 2023
Mint Lounge
Going back to the gym is hard and people tend to put it off for as long as they can
Here are 5 tips from fitness coaches on how to get back to your old
fitness routine
ONE: Accept the fact that it will be painful and tough for a couple of weeks
TWO: Start small. Set achievable goals, and don't expect to do everything you did before the break
THREE: Stick to simple movements that don’t load the spine
FOUR: After you have been regular for a week or two, gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workout
FIVE: Celebrate small victories, and be patient as you regain your stamina
