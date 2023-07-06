0 || 7

Returning to an active lifestyle after a break due to a holiday or an injury can be difficult

Photo Credit: File photo

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 06, 2023

Mint Lounge

Going back to the gym is hard and people tend to put it off for as long as they can

Here are 5 tips from fitness coaches on how to get back to your old fitness routine

ONE: Accept the fact that it will be painful and tough for a couple of weeks

TWO: Start small. Set achievable goals, and don't expect to do everything you did before the break

THREE: Stick to simple movements that don’t load the spine

FOUR: After you have been regular for a week or two, gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workout

FIVE: Celebrate small victories, and be patient as you regain your stamina

