Research on activities that can prevent or delay onset of dementia is a global priority

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 24, 2023

Working a few simple activities into your routine can cut your risk of dementia and Alzheimers

Keeping the mind active and challenged is particularly important

Doing crosswords and puzzles are great to keep the mind engaged

Photo Credit: File photo

Computer use engages several brain regions that have to coordinate with the motor skills used when typing

Taking educational classes helps in both learning and social interaction, both essential to prevent dementia 

Journalling and writing by hand is a minful activity as well as one that uses motor skills

Playing games such as chess which involves problem-solving as well as social interaction helps reduce risk

