Research on activities that can prevent or delay onset of dementia is a global priority
Team Lounge
Published Jul 24, 2023
Working a few simple activities into your routine can cut your risk of dementia and Alzheimers
Keeping the mind active and challenged is particularly important
Doing crosswords and puzzles are great to keep the mind engaged
Photo Credit: File photo
Computer use engages several brain regions that have to coordinate with the motor skills used when typing
Taking educational classes helps in both learning and social interaction, both essential to prevent dementia
Journalling and writing by hand is a minful activity as well as one that uses motor skills
Playing games such as chess which involves problem-solving as well as social interaction helps reduce risk
