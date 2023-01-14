0 || 4

Anamika Khanna gives the lehnga-choli a streetwear twist with cutout denim and Lycra Akok.in 72,000

Photo Credit: File photo: Mint Lounge

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jan 14, 2023

Mint Lounge

Mugler Tulle slim fit jeans with sheer tulle panels www.farfetch.com; 1,17,000

1 || 4

Photo Credit: File photo: Mint Lounge

This Gucci GG-Jacquard denim jacket is hallmarked in French www.matchesfashion.com; 204,976

2 || 4

Photo Credit: File photo: Mint Lounge

Dhruv Kapoor Unique black cargo jeans with a contrast topstitch dhruvkapoor.com; 22,500

3 || 4

Photo Credit: File photo: Mint Lounge

The Rug Republic The Silma Pillow is made of denim and cotton therugrepublic.in; 1,900

4 || 4

Click here

Photo Credit: File photo: Mint Lounge