Anamika Khanna gives the lehnga-choli a streetwear twist with cutout denim and Lycra
Akok.in ₹72,000
Photo Credit: File photo: Mint Lounge
By
Team Lounge
Published Jan 14, 2023
Mint Lounge
Mugler Tulle slim fit jeans with sheer tulle panels
www.farfetch.com; ₹1,17,000
This Gucci GG-Jacquard denim
jacket is hallmarked in French
www.matchesfashion.com; ₹204,976
Dhruv Kapoor
Unique black cargo jeans with a contrast topstitch
dhruvkapoor.com; ₹22,500
The Rug Republic
The Silma Pillow is made of
denim and cotton
therugrepublic.in; ₹1,900
