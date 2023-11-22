0 || 7
This year’s final World Marathon Major, the New York City Marathon, wrapped up on 5 November
The next Major, the Tokyo Marathon, is on 3 March, but that doesn't mean you have to hang up your shoes
While running the Majors is the goal of every runner, here are 5 great marathons you can do this winter
Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon
1-3 December; full marathon, half marathon, 10km, 5km
Photo Credit: Singapore Tourism
Tata Steel Kolkata 25k
17 December; 25km, 10km, Ananda Run
Photo Credit: tatasteelkolkata25k.in
Chennai Marathon
7 January, 2024; full marathon, half Marathon, 32km and 10km
Photo Credit: thechennaimarathon.com
Dubai Marathon
7 January, 2024;
full marathon, 10km
Tata Mumbai Marathon
21 January, 2024; full marathon, half marathon, 10km, Dream Run
