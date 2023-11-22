0 || 7

This year’s final World Marathon Major, the New York City Marathon, wrapped up on 5 November

Published Nov 22, 2023

Mint Lounge

The next Major, the Tokyo Marathon, is on 3 March, but that doesn't mean you have to hang up your shoes 

While running the Majors is the goal of every runner, here are 5 great marathons you can do this winter

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 1-3 December; full marathon, half marathon, 10km, 5km

Photo Credit: Singapore Tourism

Tata Steel Kolkata 25k  17 December; 25km, 10km, Ananda Run

Photo Credit: tatasteelkolkata25k.in

Chennai Marathon 7 January, 2024; full marathon, half Marathon, 32km and 10km

Photo Credit: thechennaimarathon.com

Dubai Marathon 7 January, 2024; full marathon, 10km

Tata Mumbai Marathon 21 January, 2024; full marathon, half marathon, 10km, Dream Run

