0 || 4

New England in the US is known for its beautiful scenery

Photo Credit: Jesal Thakker for Mint Lounge

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jan 09, 2023

Mint Lounge

The best time to see the ‘turning of the leaves’ is the first 10 days of October

1 || 4

Photo Credit: Jesal Thakker for Mint Lounge

Considering the long wait for visas, start planning now 

2 || 4

Photo Credit: Jesal Thakker for Mint Lounge

The landscape becomes a burst of orange, red, brown and rust

3 || 4

Photo Credit: Jesal Thakker for Mint Lounge

Lounge has all the details to help you plan the best driving holiday

4 || 4

Click here

Photo Credit: Jesal Thakker for Mint Lounge