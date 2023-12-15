0 || 7
As a new year approaches, people are already marking out long weekends and charting plans for vacations
From dry dripping to affordable luxury, here are the trends that will influence travel choices in 2024
IN SEARCH OF WATER
With temperatures rising, people will seek holidays near water bodies as being close to water makes them feel less stressed
AI TRAVEL
In 2024, travellers will use AI to plan trips, create itineraries and find the best destinations
DRY TRIPPING
Dry tripping by booking trips for detox or planning trips to places where activities don’t include drinking will trend
DUPE TRAVEL
Dupe destinations or finding cheaper alternatives to popular but expensive locations will catch on
AFFORDABLE LUXURY
Travellers are likely to balance luxury travel with budgetary constraints, picking the off-season
ECO TRAVEL
Travellers will seek out mindful travel and sustainability
