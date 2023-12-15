0 || 7

As a new year approaches, people are already marking out long weekends and charting plans for vacations

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 15, 2023

Mint Lounge

From dry dripping to affordable luxury, here are the trends that will influence travel choices in 2024

1 || 7

IN SEARCH OF WATER With temperatures rising, people will seek holidays near water bodies as being close to water makes them feel less stressed

2 || 7

AI TRAVEL In 2024, travellers will use AI to plan trips, create itineraries and find the best destinations

3 || 7

DRY TRIPPING Dry tripping by booking trips for detox or planning trips to places where activities don’t include drinking will trend

4 || 7

DUPE TRAVEL Dupe destinations or finding cheaper alternatives to popular but expensive locations will catch on

5 || 7

AFFORDABLE LUXURY Travellers are likely to balance luxury travel with budgetary constraints, picking the off-season

6 || 7

ECO TRAVEL Travellers will seek out mindful travel and sustainability

7 || 7
