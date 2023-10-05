0 || 7
With the 2023 ODI World Cup starting today, a look at India's main rivals
By
Team Lounge
Published Oct 05, 2023
Mint Lounge
Five-time winners Australia will put up a strong fight against India
Defending champions England, led by Ben Stokes, is a strong contender for the title
Pakistan has battery of pacers—Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah—but India have taken them on successfully before
South Africa are flying under the radar this time with a few match-winners in the ranks, like Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller
The Sri Lankan team is in a flux and captain Dasun Shanaka is just about holding on to his spot in the team
New Zealand take on England in the opening match in Ahmedabad today
Though the competition at the World Cup is fierce, India is all set for the title hunt
