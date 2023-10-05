0 || 7

With the 2023 ODI World Cup starting today, a look at India's main rivals

Photo Credit: AFP

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 05, 2023

Mint Lounge

 Five-time winners Australia will put up a strong fight against India

1 || 7

Defending champions England, led by Ben Stokes, is a strong contender for the title

2 || 7

Pakistan has battery of pacers—Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah—but India have taken them on successfully before

3 || 7

South Africa are flying under the radar this time with a few match-winners in the ranks, like Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller

4 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

The Sri Lankan team is in a flux and captain Dasun Shanaka is just about holding on to his spot in the team

5 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand take on England in the opening match in Ahmedabad today

6 || 7

Though the competition at the World Cup is fierce, India is all set for the title hunt

7 || 7
