Spain is all set to take on England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday

Published Aug 19, 2023

This World Cup has been phenomenal with the highest number of goals in the history of the competition

It has broken attendance records and broadcasting ones, with a record number of people watching the game on television or on streaming services

5 footballers stand out when it comes to leading the charge for women’s football in this tournament

Linda Caicedo, 18, Colombia She is fast, and is capable of quick changes of direction that leave defenders trailing

Mary Fowler, 20, Australia She has great dribbling skills, defence-splitting passes and a good shooting radar

Hinata Miyazawa, 23, Japan The midfielder loves running in from the flanks with devastating speed, especially during counter-attacks

Daphne van Domselaar, 23, The Netherlands A great shot stopper and confident with the ball at her feet, she is the quintessential modern goalkeeper

Lauren James, 21, England An extremely talented footballer, she made her debut at the age of 15

