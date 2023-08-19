0 || 8
Spain is all set to take on England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday
This World Cup has been phenomenal with the highest number of goals in the history of the competition
It has broken attendance records and broadcasting ones, with a record number of people watching the game on television or on streaming services
5 footballers stand out when it comes to leading the charge for women’s football in this tournament
Linda Caicedo, 18, Colombia
She is fast, and is capable of quick changes of direction that leave defenders trailing
Mary Fowler, 20, Australia
She has great dribbling skills, defence-splitting passes and a good shooting radar
Hinata Miyazawa, 23, Japan
The midfielder loves running in from the flanks with devastating speed, especially during counter-attacks
Daphne van Domselaar, 23, The Netherlands
A great shot stopper and confident with the ball at her feet, she is the quintessential modern goalkeeper
Lauren James, 21, England
An extremely talented footballer, she made her debut at the age of 15
