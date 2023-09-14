0 || 7

Social media influencers boast of doing 100 push-ups a day for a month. Does it really turbocharge your fitness journey?

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 14, 2023

Mint Lounge

A push-up is a great full body workout and foundational movement for all exercise routines

1 || 7

It recruits your core—to maintain the position, the body has to be straight, arms, chest, shoulders and back in line

2 || 7

With time, you finish 100 push-ups quicker, but as far as physical changes go, there's little difference

3 || 7

The scale didn’t show much change either

4 || 7

Be careful about injuries in the shoulder as repetitions of an exercise can strain the shoulders 

5 || 7

The positive aspect of this challenge is that you develop good upper body strength

6 || 7

Overall, a full body workout that builds strength across the body is better for wholistic fitness 

7 || 7
 Click here