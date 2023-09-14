0 || 7
Social media influencers boast of doing 100 push-ups a day for a month. Does it really turbocharge your fitness journey?
A push-up is a great full body workout and foundational movement for all exercise routines
It recruits your core—to maintain the position, the body has to be straight, arms, chest, shoulders and back in line
With time, you finish 100 push-ups quicker, but as far as physical changes go, there's little difference
The scale didn’t show much change either
Be careful about injuries in the shoulder as repetitions of an exercise can strain the shoulders
The positive aspect of this challenge is that you develop good upper body strength
Overall, a full body workout that builds strength across the body is better for wholistic fitness
