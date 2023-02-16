0 || 9

Audi Q8 E-tron Expected launch: Late 2023 Expected Price: 1.05-1.25 crore

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 16, 2023

Mint Lounge

BMW X1 Launched: 28 January Price: 45-50 lakh

1 || 9

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

Ferrari Purosangue Expected launch: Late 2023 Expected Price: 6.5-7 crore

2 || 9

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

Volvo EX90  Expected launch: Late 2023 Expected Price: 1.5 crore 

3 || 9

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

BMW 7 series/i7 Launched: 7 January Price: 740i M Sport 1.70 crore; i7xDrive 60 1.95 crore

4 || 9

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

Lexus LM 300h Expected launch: Second half of 2023 Expected Price: 1.5 crore

5 || 9

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

Mercedes-Benz GLC Expected launch: Early 2023 Expected Price: 64-70 lakh

6 || 9

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

Bentley Bentayga EWB Expected : First quarter 2023 Expected price: 5 crore

7 || 9

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

Lamborghini Urus S Expected launch: Mid 2023 Expected Price: 4-4.2 crore

8 || 9

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

Lexus RX Expected launch: March 2023 Expected Price: 1.2 -1.3 crore

9 || 9

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

