0 || 9
Audi Q8 E-tron
Expected launch: Late 2023
Expected Price: ₹1.05-1.25 crore
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Feb 16, 2023
Mint Lounge
BMW X1
Launched: 28 January
Price: ₹45-50 lakh
1 || 9
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
Ferrari Purosangue
Expected launch: Late 2023
Expected Price: ₹6.5-7 crore
2 || 9
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
Volvo EX90
Expected launch: Late 2023
Expected Price: ₹1.5 crore
3 || 9
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
BMW 7 series/i7
Launched: 7 January
Price: 740i M Sport ₹1.70 crore; i7xDrive 60 ₹1.95 crore
4 || 9
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
Lexus LM 300h
Expected launch: Second half of 2023
Expected Price: ₹1.5 crore
5 || 9
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Expected launch: Early 2023
Expected Price: ₹64-70 lakh
6 || 9
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Expected : First quarter 2023
Expected price: ₹5 crore
7 || 9
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
Lamborghini Urus S
Expected launch: Mid 2023
Expected Price: ₹4-4.2 crore
8 || 9
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
Click here
Lexus RX
Expected launch: March 2023
Expected Price: ₹1.2 -1.3 crore
9 || 9
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo