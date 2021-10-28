https://lifestyle.livemint.com/videos/how-to-adapt-to-disruptions-in-our-lives-111635408178922.html
How to adapt to disruptions in our lives
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/health/wellness/how-to-walk-your-way-to-better-health-111635163289590.html
How to walk your way to better health
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/how-to-lounge/movies-tv/inside-job-what-if-the-wildest-whatsapp-forwards-were-accurate-111635357869556.html
Inside Job: What if the wildest WhatsApp forwards were accurate?
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/food/discover/how-asma-khan-used-samosas-to-silence-sexism-111635390670057.html
How Asma Khan used samosas to silence sexism
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/health/fitness/three-tips-to-power-up-your-weekend-workout-111634944898438.html
Three tips to power up your weekend workout
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/how-to-lounge/movies-tv/ajitpal-singh-from-sundance-to-jalandhar-111635139250071.html
Ajitpal Singh, from Sundance to Jalandhar