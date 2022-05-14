Go big or stay home - Luxury experiences are trending in 2022

For two years, travel dreams of people across the globe have been tinged with overpowering hues of longing thanks to the pandemic and the havoc it unleashed. While COVID-19 is far from ebbing into oblivion, the silver lining in the form of vaccinations has resuscitated travel dreams. Travelers are rekindling their love for exploring new destinations and embracing new experiences with renewed vigour. Be it far-flung, uncharted destinations or once-in-a-lifetime experiences, travelers especially the millennial cohort is not shying away from any kind of extravagance when it comes to travel. Here are a few luxury travel ideas that can stir your dormant travel juices to life:

● Exploring the wonderland of Antarctica: Antarctica, for obvious reasons is not for the faint-hearted travelers. The world’s coldest and driest continent remains perpetually covered in a never-ending expanse of ice and the costs incurred for reaching the continent itself can be glacially high. However, there are dedicated travel agencies which can make your dream of exploring this frozen wonderland a reality. Waddling with emperor penguin colonies, skiing on unexplored routes, marveling at the spectacle that is glacial lagoons or trudging through ice tunnels – Antarctica can truly be the epitome of a travel experience that borders on the sublime. For those with a penchant for something extra – you can also go camping in the ice-encased wilderness and experience the continent under the midsummer night skies and the rumblings of glaciers and the cacophony of penguins in the background. An expedition to Antarctica can surely be a dream worth splurging on.

● Stargazing in Africa: Beyond the awe-inspiring wildlife excursions that Africa has to offer, the continent is also slowly emerging as a sought-after destination for a luxury stargazing experience. A stargazing desert safari in Namibia which happens to be one of the six International Dark Sky Reserves in the world along with experiences like open-air desert cinema in the wilderness and a chance to stay in luxury hotels that not only boast of picturesque accommodation and the best hospitality but have their own astronomical observatories too – a stargazing tour can easily be one of your most ethereal experiences to cherish. Namibia, the location of one of only two Gold Tier Dark Sky Reserves in the world. The NamibRand Nature Reserve, in the south-western Namib Desert, is a stargazer’s paradise as it is believed to be one of the world’s darkest night skies with vast stretches of land that have absolutely no light pollution. An open-air sleeping experience at a luxury desert property with an unrestricted view of the incessantly twinkling Milky Way creating the illusion of stars being within physical reach – what’s not to love about this celestial experience!

● A dining experience inside an Icelandic volcano: Yes, a volcano tour in Iceland can be a great addition to your bucket list but if you are a traveler who does not shy away from trying the extreme then a dinner inside an Icelandic volcano might be right up your alley. A private helicopter ride over Iceland followed by a journey wherein you will have to wear a helmet and get harnessed to descend into the 4000-year-old ancient magma chamber of the dormant Thrihnukagigur Volcano through a cable lift with an excellent view of the lava rocks that make up this geological miracle will satiate the adventure lover in you. Then, a dining session complete with crystal glassware and a curated menu of Icelandic delicacies in the underbelly of the volcano with a possible view of the Aurora Borealis – there cannot be a more luxurious and other-worldly date-night experience.

● Witnessing the golden glow in the land of the midnight sun: Norway is a favourite among the coterie of travelers who wish to witness the northern lights. However, Norway is also a sight to behold with its raw beauty and dramatic landscapes assuming a rich golden colour due to another natural phenomenon – the midnight sun. At certain times of the year, the sunset merges into sunrise with no hours of darkness in between drenching the surroundings in a preternatural golden glow. You can choose from various locations in Northern Norway to witness this spectacle and take your pick from a host of activities such as midnight hike on a glacier or midnight golfing, hiking or sea kayaking or soak in the beauty of the landscape while riding through a dog sledge. All in all, the midnight sun experience is going to leave you in a trance-like state with days and nights fusing into a golden spell of indulgence and wonder.

● Luxury Glamping in Vancouver Islands: A private plane expedition over the Pacific Ocean to Vancouver Island followed by a stay at a 5-star tenting accommodation with offerings such as forest bathing and the best of wellness services that transport you to the apogee of tranquillity – a luxury glamping vacation can be an eye-opening experience. What’s more, you can avail a helicopter ride atop a secluded hill overlooking a glacial lake and dine under a blanket of stars with a personal chef and butler to serve you the best olfactory experience. You can choose from an array of unique stay experiences such as private spheres, treehouses, or geodesic domes with unique facilities like private wood burning saunas or rustic outdoor showers to experience the best of Canada’s remote wilderness.

