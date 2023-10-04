Explained: Zoom Docs to take on Microsoft, Google Docs? At Zoomtopia 2023, Zoom Video Communications has announced a new Google Docs rival called Zoom Docs /smart-living/innovation/zoom-docs-zoomtopia-google-docs-microsoft-111696409011895.html 111696409011895 story

At its annual conference, Zoomptopia 2023, Zoom Video Communications announced a new product Zoom Docs, a flexible artificial intelligence(AI)-powered workspace, built to tackle today’s hybrid work challenges.

Announcing the new rival to Google Docs on 3 October, in California, United States, the company described Zoom Docs as the “next-gen way of collaborating” with AI at its core.

Last month, Zoom had also launched Zoom AI companion, a generative AI digital assistant that will be available at no additional cost for users with paid accounts. Commenting on it, Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, said in a press release that the company is “transcending the hype in generative AI by delivering tangible products and disrupting the industry’s pricing model” to make it easier for users to access generative AI’s full benefits in their daily work. Zoom Doc aims to further expand this by making Zoom an all-in-one platform, powered by AI.

“With Zoom Docs, teams can work faster, all while minimizing silos and being seamlessly integrated into the Zoom interface that users already know and love,” Hashim said in a new press statement.

Zoom Docs includes traditional document capabilities and can also be used to build wikis and manage workflows without leaving the Zoom platform. It can be seamlessly integrated with third-party apps and using Zoom AI, people can add content from Zoom meetings to the docs.

Using the Zoom AI companion, users can edit or change Zoom Docs' tones, summarise content or brainstorm ideas. The AI Companion can also pull in information across Zoom meetings and team chat, making it easier for people to share information across the platform, the company’s blog explains.

People can also use content blocks to add information into customisable layouts and workflows. Table blocks help organise data, manage projects, track tasks, and manage schedules through columns, filters, and grouping, the statement elaborates.

Zoom Docs can be used between meetings by adding comments to a shared document, assigning tasks, and collaborating while keeping everyone on track. Moreover, users can create, edit, and search Zoom Docs content within meetings, team chat, and the Zoom desktop, web, and mobile apps.

Zoom Docs is expected to be rolled out in 2024.