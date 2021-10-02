You can finally record Clubhouse conversations

Social audio chat app Clubhouse is launching the ability to record and replay conversations and also download shareable 30-second clips.

The app will also roll out an improved search function to help people find live and scheduled audio rooms, users and clubs oriented around certain interests, the company said.

The new features will aim to help content creators on Clubhouse expand their audience at a time when larger tech rivals like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have also introduced competing social audio features.

✨ lots of new news in this video ✨



✂ CLIPS is in beta

🔎 SEARCH rolling out now

▶️ REPLAYS coming soon



and stay tuned for our entire eng & design team moving to LA to formally pursue voice acting pic.twitter.com/bUTabb9TDO — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) September 30, 2021

“Right now it's too hard for (creators) to grow,” Paul Davison, Clubhouse's co-creator and chief executive, said in an interview. “Anytime you help create a great moment or there's a good quote, you can share that out far and wide, alongside a link that tells people where to go to join that club.”

The ability to record and replay conversations will be tested and offered to certain creators over the next few weeks, Clubhouse said, while the ability to share short clips will begin rolling out on Thursday.

As per The Verge, in October, app users will be able to record a room, save it to their profile and club, or download it. The company is calling the feature “replays.”

Creators and moderators are the ones who can record, and they can toggle that option on or off. Rooms must be public to be recorded.

Along with full recordings, users will be able to create 30-second shareable clips in rooms that allow it. The app is also gaining a search feature so people can type a keyword or name and receive the rooms, people, clubs, and bios that match.

Finally, spatial audio is also now coming to Android devices after rolling out to iOS devices in August.

To create a clip, users can tap on a scissor icon that will capture the past 30 seconds of audio that can then be locally downloaded and shared widely.

This brings Clubhouse more up to speed with Twitter Spaces, which allows recording, as does Spotify's competitor Greenroom.

With inputs from Reuters and ANI