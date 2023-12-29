2023: Artificial intelligence you can carry around From devices that can be worn like a necklace to AI-powered smart glasses, the race to integrate AI in physical devices is heating up /smart-living/innovation/year-ender-2023-best-of-tech-artificial-intelligence-devices-111703830526247.html 111703830526247 story

The Human AI Pin is one of the most anticipated AI devices due to be released next year. (Humane)

Innovation in Artificial intelligence (AI) had a landmark year in 2023, with generative AI both “creating” (quite literally writing news articles) and making the headlines.

If you look beyond OpenAI’s ChatGPT and text-to-image tool Midjourney, the next big bet is AI you can wear and carry around in your everyday life. From devices that can be worn like a necklace to smart glasses, the race to integrate AI in physical devices is heating up.

AI hardware is, of course, still in a nascent stage. But AI devices are expected to take on exciting form factors. In September, for instance, Microsoft patented the idea of a backpack with built-in AI.

Here are some AI devices currently out and slated to be showcased next year.

The Alexa AI-powered Amazon Echo smart eyewear can connect to multiple devices. (Amazon)

Amazon Echo Frames

The Alexa AI-powered smart eyewear can connect to multiple devices and comes with a host of media playback, notification and privacy features. Available on amazon.com; starting $269.99 (around ₹22,500).

NOWATCH Insights is like an AI companion that will give users personalised daily recaps and wellness recommendations. (NOWATCH)

NOWATCH Insights

Health tracker NOWATCH will release its AI-powered NOWATCH Insights feature along with its new line of Chronos designer timepiece faces at CES 2024, in Las Vegas. Insights is like an AI companion that will give users personalised daily recaps and wellness recommendations.

South Korean company V-Touch says this wearable ring enables users to have everyday conversations with AI. (V-Touch)

V-Touch WHSP RING

South Korean company V-Touch says this wearable ring enables users to have everyday conversations with AI. The “whisper” technology makes it easier for users to talk in noisy environments while providing privacy. The personal AI device will be showcased at CES 2024.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are integrated with Meta AI, a virtual assistant. (Meta)

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Integrated with Meta AI, these smart glasses allow users to livestream on Facebook or Instagram. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform, they also have a 12 MP ultrawide camera. Available on meta.com and ray-ban.com; $299.

The Rewind Pendant can be worn like a locket. (Rewind)

Rewind Pendant

From the makers of the personalised AI app Rewind, Pendant— which can be worn like a locket—captures what you say and hear in the real world and then transcribes, encrypts, and stores it locally on your smartphone. More details on rewind.ai

The much-anticipated Humane AI Pin can be worn on clothes. (Humane)

Humane AI Pin

The much-anticipated Humane AI Pin can be worn on clothes. Tap on the screen-free wearable and you can talk to the virtual assistant, among other features, which will run on technologies from OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft. Available on hu.ma.ne/shop; $699.

With WHOOP Coach, users can get individualised, conversational responses to their health, and wellness questions through the WHOOP app. (WHOOP)

WHOOP Coach

Powered by OpenAI, WHOOP Coach is an AI feature that works in tandem with the WHOOP fitness wearable. With WHOOP Coach, users can get individualised, conversational responses to their health, and wellness questions through the WHOOP app. Details on whoop.com

Tab is a wearable that can listen to your daily conversations. It is supported by an AI chatbot app. (Courtesy: Avi Schiffman)

Tab

According to a video posted on X by founder Avi Schiffman, a web developer known for his coronavirus dashboard tracker nCoV2019.live, Tab is a wearable that can listen to your daily conversations. It is supported by an AI chatbot app, running on OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, that can converse with users. Available for pre-order on mytab.ai; $600.