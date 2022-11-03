Xiaomi's 12S Ultra Concept phone has a detachable Leica lens

(Bloomberg) -- Facing flagging global demand for smartphones, Chinese producer Xiaomi Corp. has given a novel one-off redesign to its flagship smartphone to remind people it has a very powerful camera inside -- by strapping a Leica lens to it.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept features a removable mounted lens bearing the branding of Leica Camera AG, its celebrated photography partner, and an additional sensor. While the concept will not itself go on sale, Xiaomi’s hope is that consumers will track down the device with more conventional lenses attached, the 12S Ultra phone, which has a large one-inch sensor co-developed with Leica.

Xiaomi, which was once China’s largest smartphone brand, has been hit hard by a global slump, as headwinds like rising interest rates and inflation hurt consumer demand. At the same time, the company is facing stiff competition and a gloomy consumer outlook at home, alongside possible restrictions on sales in the high-growth Indian market. Its Hong Kong-listed stock has lost more than half its value this year, and its profit fell more than expected -- by 83% -- in the second quarter.

Also read: Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer review: A hit-and-miss experience

Chinese phone makers have sought to attract customers through collaborations with storied European photo brands like Leica, which previously worked with Huawei Technologies. Carl Zeiss AG, meanwhile, partners with Vivo, while Hasselblad’s name graces Oppo devices.

Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp. developed an Android handset with an extensible Leica lens in 2014, though it failed to find commercial success.

According to a report on GSM Arena, the concept device “has a second 1” sensor, one that is not covered by its own lens (but it is covered by sapphire glass for protection). This allows the user to attach Leica M mount lenses, opening the door for (semi-)professional use.”

This is also supported by an advanced camera app. There is, however, no clarity on whether Xiaomi plans to sell this concept device, the report adds.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Also read: Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G review: Don’t go looking for extreme performance