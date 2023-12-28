Smartphone maker Xiaomi unveils its first electric vehicle The Xiaomi SU7 sedan is said to rival Porsche’s Taycan Turbo in terms of performance and Tesla’s Model S in technology features /smart-living/innovation/xiaomi-su7-electric-vehicle-sedan-tesla-porsche-111703764184035.html 111703764184035 story

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV) on Thursday and announced that it aims to become one of the world's top five automakers.

In 2021, Beijing-based Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest smartphone manufacturer, announced its plans to enter the electric vehicle space—a fiercely competitive sector. Now, CEO and co-founder Lei Jun has introduced the SU7, which stands for speed ultra, at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.

Some of the sedan’s interesting features include a range of up to 800 kilometres on a single charge, adjustable spoilers, unique colours and a top speed of 265 kilometres an hour, a Bloomberg report said.

According to an AFP report, Xiaomi software is integrated into this SU7 to enable functionality across its range of devices and will be produced by local manufacturer BAIC. Furthermore, the batteries for the five-seater sedan will be from China's largest electric automaker BYD, as well as domestic battery giant CATL., depending on whether it has a single or dual motor configuration

“Xiaomi’s goal is to make a dream car that is as good as Porsche and Tesla,” Lei said at the launch event. For this new venture into EV, Lei has invested $10 billion to transform the transport sector much as the company did with smartphones a decade ago. Lei also said this will be his final entrepreneurial bet, the Bloomberg report said.

Lei has previously said SU7 to rival Porsche’s Taycan Turbo in terms of performance and Tesla’s Model S in technology features. Although Xiaomi has not revealed SU7's cost, Lei hinted it could be between 99,000 yuan ( ₹11,96,250) and 400,000 yuan ( ₹48,33,336)

Lei, who called the SU7 a “performance beast’, said that he had driven 150 different cars after deciding to make this vehicle to understand what works best. The car is aimed at people who are interested in technology, performance and taste.

More companies are investing in EVs today and this trend might continue in the coming year. Lotus Cars, the British manufacturer of high-performance sports cars, has entered the EV space in India this year. They launched three models of its electric SUV, Eletre, starting at ₹2.55 crore, a Press Trust of India report revealed. South Korean company Hyundai also introduced its Ioniq 5, which was the first EV launch of the year.

