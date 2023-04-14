Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Air purifiers and a robotic vacuum cleaner For 2023, Xiaomi has introduced products – from new air purifiers, smart TVs and a robotic vacuum cleaner – with a focus on real-life home improvements /smart-living/innovation/xiaomi-smarter-living-2023-air-purifiers-and-a-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-111681455446221.html 111681455446221 story

2022 may have been a muted, virtual affair (thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic), but 2023 brings us right back to where we began: large-scale offline technology events. Xiaomi has been in India for nine years now but it was only in 2018, with the launch of Smarter Living event, that they truly stepped out of their comfort zone of smartphones.

For 2023, Xiaomi has brought to market a slew of products to make you comfortable at home and ready for the world at large, focusing on real-life home improvements. Let’s break it down.

Xiaomi is bringing two new air purifiers to add to its existing portfolio: the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series: Xiaomi is bringing two new air purifiers to add to its existing portfolio. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite are designed to help you breathe cleaner air within the confines of your own home. Everyone knows that pollution is a big issue. While tackling outdoor pollution is a much bigger task, we all can start in our very own homes. The Smart Air Purifier 4 has got a new design that makes it slightly more pleasing to the eyes. It’s no more as boxy as it used to be.

The Smart Air Purifier 4 keeps the room fresh thanks to the Triple Layer Filtration. Xiaomi’s high-efficiency filter is at the core and can remove up to 99.97% of particles, down to 0.3 microns.

Something new that Xiaomi has brought to the table is the negative ion generator that helps remove airborne particles like pollen, mold spores and more. The company claims that the purifier “offers a Particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h, capable of circulating air of max. 516 sq. ft within 10 minutes”.

The Smart Air Purifier 4 has all the other bells and whistles: app control, voice control (with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa), and an OLED display (with two touch controls for changing the device status with ease). It has four colour indicator lights to display air quality status.

The Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is the boxier and cheaper of the two. It’s for those with smaller rooms and has an LED screen instead of an OLED. It has a range of features like a HEPA 13 filter, ionizer, formaldehyde absorption, 360-degree air suction, 33.4 dB noise and more.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is priced at ₹13,999. With bank offers, it comes down to ₹13,249. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is retailing for ₹9,999 and at ₹9,499 with bank offers.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i: Are you tired of fighting about whose turn it is to clean on a Sunday? If that’s the case, then the brand-new Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i is for you. It blends technology and intelligence to bring in a new way of cleaning without compromising on hygiene standards.

The Robot Vacuum Mop 2i features a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo and has a minimalistic design. It uses 2,200 pa suction to pull dirt and dust without breaking a sweat. The USP of the mop is a specially designed zig zag cleaning feature to cover every corner of the house. The 450-ml independent large dust compartment and 270-ml water tank are electronically controlled. The Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i can clean areas of more than 1,200 sq ft. and has up to 100-minute run time.

Using the app, users can customise cleaning schedules, adjust the cleaning modes and water levels and much more. The device is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i will retail for ₹16,999. With a bank offer for ICICI customers, the price is reduced to ₹15,999.

The Beard Trimmer 2C has been slimmed down with a sleek and elegant design that feels good to hold in the hand. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C and Grooming Kit: For those who need to clean up before heading out for a special event need not fret anymore. Xiaomi has come to town with the Beard Trimmer 2C and Grooming Kit. The Beard Trimmer 2C has been slimmed down with a sleek and elegant design that feels good to hold in the hand. It is equipped with a Type-C port (for charging) and can last for up to 90 minutes (good for about four weeks) on a single charge.

The Grooming Kit consists of a U-shape blade (trims at a precision of 0.5mm), two combs (with 40-length settings up to 20mm), a nose and ear trimming blade, a body grooming head and precision blade.

The Beard Trimmer 2C is available for ₹1,199, while the Grooming Kit will sell for ₹1,799 ( ₹1,699 with special offers).

Xiaomi Smart TV Pro X series: Xiaomi’s Smart TV portfolio keeps on getting better. During the Smarter Living event, the company came to the party with the Smart TV X Pro Series. These are the first TVs from the band that are powered by Google TV (paired with the company’s own Patchwall).

These new smart TVs feature a premium metal bezel-less design with an aluminium alloy frame and carbon fibre finish back panel, 4K HDR, HDR10+ support and Dolby Vision. The TVs are powered by a 40-Watt speaker system that has support for Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X (a technology that helps users’ senses get enveloped in the immersive sound). The Smart TV X Pro series is available in three sizes: 43”, 50” and 55”.

The 43” is available for just ₹32,999 ( ₹31,499 with bank offers); The 50” variant will retail for ₹41,999 (with bank offers, it is a smudge under ₹40,000); The 55” model is launched at ₹47,999 ( ₹45,999 with bank offers).

Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based journalist