Xiaomi launches the 12S series and other devices at flagship event

Xiaomi hosted its annual flagship launch event yesterday in China. The event saw the launch of a variety of products including the Xiaomi 12S series and the Xiaomi Book Pro. The highlight of the Xiaomi 12S series is the partnership with camera-maker Leica, which was announced by both brands earlier this year. All three smartphones in the series come with Leica branded cameras and include Leica filters and modes as well. Here is a quick look at everything Xiamo launched at their event:

Xiaomi 12S

The Xiaomi 12S has a 6.2-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset. Along with a 4500mAh battery and 67W rapid charging, the device has a 50MP triple camera configuration and a 13MP front camera. Pricing startsat Yuan 3999 ( ₹47,194) for the entry-level 8GB RAM model and reaches as high as Yuan 5199.

Xiaomi 12S Pro

The Xiaomi 12S Pro comes with a larger 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED panel and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Additionally, the phone has 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. A 4600mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging is included. There is a 50MP triple camera setuphere as well, however this time the bigger IMX707 sensor serves as the main sensor. The pricing starts atYuan 4,699 ( ₹55,408). Both, the Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro will be available in three colours - white, green and black.

Xiaomi 12S Pro (Photo by Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The Xiaomi 12S Ultracomes with a 6.73-inch LTPO 2 2k AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and hasup to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Xiaomi has chosen a brand-new triple camera configuration that includes a 50.3MP IMX989 with a 1-inch Sony main sensor. Both a 48MP telephoto and 48MP ultrawide sensor are present. There is a 4860mAh battery, a 32MP front camera, and 67W wired/50W wireless fast charging.

Also Read: Review: Why you can't go wrong with the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro

The 1.64-inch rectangular display on the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro gives it the appearance of a basic smartwatch.The gadget alsofeatures a built-in GPS receiver that supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and QZSS, and has anAMOLED panelpixel density of326ppi. Heart rate tracking, a SpO2 sensor, and other health features are included with the Band 7 Pro, which now also supports adaptive brightness and has an Always-On Display. Additionally, the water resistance is 5ATM.

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022

There are two sizes available for the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 edition: a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model. The 14-inch model has a 2.8K resolution screen, while the 16-inch model has a 4K resolution screen. Both include OLED touchscreen capabilities. Additionally, all laptops will feature 12th Generation Intel i5/i7 chipsets will be offered in a variety of configurations. The GPU will also depend on what model you choose, ranging from an Nvidia MX550 to an RTX 2050.

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 (Photo by Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Home WiFi Mesh Router

A tri-band home WiFi mesh router from Xiaomi was also unveiled, which is aimed at larger houses. Along with other capabilities like NFC and support for up to 600 devices, the device has a range of up to 1500 square metres and can operate at both 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Also Read: Fast charging in smartphones: how fast is quick enough?