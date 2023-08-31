X to roll out audio, video calling feature: Musk The new features are the latest in Elon Musk’s move toward making X, known earlier as Twitter, an ‘everything app’ /smart-living/innovation/x-twitter-elon-musk-audio-video-calling-feature-111693480869635.html 111693480869635 story

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will start offering video and audio calling, owner Elon Musk announced on 31 August. Announcing it through a post on the platform, Musk wrote: "Video & audio calls coming to X.”

These features are the latest in Musk’s move toward making X an “everything app,” as previously stated. The new features will work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC systems and users won’t have to share their phone numbers, Musk added. "X is the effective global address book," the Tesla and SpaceX founder said. "That set of factors is unique."

Earlier this month, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed that video calls were coming to X and said the rebranding of Twitter as X was only the beginning. In July, when the new name was announced, Yaccarino had said that X will be powered by AI and “will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.” She had also hinted at X going the WeChat way and said that X will be “the platform that can deliver, well….everything.”

Video & audio calls coming to X:



- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

- No phone number needed

- X is the effective global address book



That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

Adding to the announcement, Musk said X will serve as an “effective global address book.” The announcement was made after the platform made changes to its privacy policy to include biometric data. However, X hasn’t clarified what it considers biometric, Usually, the term refers to data recorded from a person’s face, eyes and fingerprints. X also said it would obtain information about users’ jobs and education histories, according to a Bloomberg report. “Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” the company said in its new policy.

Notably, X's payment branch Twitter Payments LLC was granted an important currency transmitter license from the US state of Rhode Island on 28 August. This will enable it to "engage in cryptocurrency-related activities" such as exchanges, wallets and payment processors, as reported by the crypto website CoinWire. This license would allow it to store, transfer, and facilitate the exchange of digital assets on behalf of its users, according to an AFP report.

Musk’s view of X and the constant updates have caused chaos in recent months. It will be interesting to see how users will react to the new features.

(With inputs from agencies)