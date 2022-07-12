Work-from-home essentials you didn’t know you needed

Now that you have been working from home for over two years, it's time to up your game. A recent survey by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd found out that 73% of Indian companies are considering hybrid working arrangements; safe to say that even if Covid-19 is fully eradicated, the work-from-home scene is not going away. And gone are the days when the bare minimum would do – if we’re going to be spending the foreseeable future working at least part-time from home, we better make sure it is a convenient, fun and pleasurable experience.

Keeping this in mind, Lounge has compiled a list of things you need to take your work-from-home game to another level, whether it's in terms of increasing your productivity or personal comfort.

What you need:

A multi-purpose laptop stand:

Morph Foldable Deskmat with Laptop Stand from Daily Objects (Photo by Daily Objects)

A stand that can raise your laptop or tablet to eye level will do you a world of good. Find one that is portable and you can use it both on your desk and even when in bed or on the couch. DailyObjects has a ‘Foldable Deskmat with Laptop Stand’. The best part is that it is water-resistant and also portable (can easily be thrown into any backpack).

Wireless mouse + wireless keyboard (or even a mechanical keyboard)

Logitech wireless mouse and keyboard (Photo by Logitech)

You’ve raised the level of your laptop/tablet but now it feels a little difficult to type from that height. Do yourself a favour and invest in a wireless mouse and keyboard (or better yet, a mechanical one). Not only will your comfort improve, but also your typing and scrolling experience.

Options: Logitech again has the best keyboard and mice options in the market. They recently launched the MX Master 3 mouse and the full-size MX Mechanical keyboard and the MX Mechanical Mini keyboard.

There’s also the Logitech K480 Bluetooth keyboard that is wildly popular.

Wall charger & surge protector:

POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender with 2 USB Charging Ports (2.4A Total) and Night Light (Photo by Ubuy)

What if you could get a wall charger, surge protector and a nightlight in just one product? Look no further than the POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender with 2 USB Charging Ports (2.4A Total) and Night Light. It’s s six-outlet wall charger and surge protector and turns on the ambient light when the room gets dark. Scour Amazon & Flipkart and you’ll find many similar products.

USB-C docking station:

NOVOO 12in1 Pro USB C Multiport Hub Display Docking Station (Photo by Amazon.in)

Using your laptop/tablet as a portable workstation will up your productive many-fold. A USB-C docking station can help connect a wireless mouse, keyboard, monitor, external hard drive and much more, all at once.

Options: They’re plenty of options available on Amazon and Flipkart from brands like NOVOO, HP and Baseus.

Anti-spill mug:

ARTIART (Taiwan) Grace Stainless Steel Spill Proof Suction Mug (Photo by Amazon.in)

We’ve all had times where we accidentally knock over our cup of tea/coffee and then scramble to dry all our electronics and make sure they’re still in working conditions. A simple tip to avoid that is to invest in an anti-spill mug. They’re plenty available across the internet. These mugs have suction at the bottom that keeps the vessel glued to the surface and prevents it from being accidentally knocked over.

Stress buster:

Ekan Color Changing Stress Balls Toy (Photo by Amazon.in)

We sit for hours and hours at a stretch on our desks and that isn’t at all good for the body. Besides periodically getting up and taking a walk, a simple stress ball can help stimulate activity in your nerves and muscles. They’re plenty of types of these available in every neighbourhood market.

Foam footrest:

ErgoFoam Ergonomic Foot Rest (Photo by Amazon.in)

Moving different parts of your body at regular intervals is essential to avoid any pain later on in life. A foam footrest can do wonders. You can use an adjustable foam footrest to keep your feet raised, and also use it to rock back and forth.

White noise machine:

Magicteam Sleep Sound White Noise Machine (Photo by Amazon.in)

If you live in a noisy neighbourhood or just one with a lot of construction surrounding your building, then a white noise machine is an absolute god-send. It blocks out noises with soothing sounds. A simple search on Amazon brings over 1,000 results.

Blue light blocking glasses:

elegante Blue Light Blocking Glasses (Photo by Amazon.in)

Not an absolute necessity but one that can help relieve the strain after looking at a screen for many hours each and every day. A pair of blue-light blocking glasses (and anti-glare), can go a long way. They can be had for as low as ₹500.

Body massager:

Lifelong LLM270 Powerful Handheld Electric Manipol Massager (Photo by Amazon.in)

The Working at a desk for hours can produce many aches and pains. Having a body massage (electric ones are also available) can help deal with all the kinks.

A wireless charging stand:

The Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

You’ve got a laptop/tablet, a smartphone, a smartwatch and wireless earbuds. At some point in the day, you’d need to charge them. A wireless charging stand like the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger or the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad can charge three devices at once. It’ll save you time and space.

Other options: If the Belkin and Mophie are out of your budget the Raegr Arc 1350 or the Dailyobjects Surge 3-In-1 Wireless Usb Type C Charger will also do the job.