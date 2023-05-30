Explained: WhatsApp rolling out new screen-sharing feature for video calls WhatsApp will soon be rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to improve content sharing experience /smart-living/innovation/whatsapp-screen-sharing-feature-video-calls-new-update-111685437280809.html 111685437280809 story

WhatsApp is set to up its video call features with a new screen-sharing option. According to a report from WhatsApp feature tracker, WABetaInfo, this update will make it easy for users to share their screen during a video call.

According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform will be rolling out a new screen-sharing feature soon. This feature is currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update from the Google Play Store.

Users can share their screens by tapping a new icon located in the call control view. When you share the screen, everything displayed on your screen will be recorded and shared with the recipient. However, the screen-sharing option may not work in large group calls, and the recipient may not be able to access the content on your screen if they are using an outdated version of WhatsApp.

Although your screen content will be continuously shared during the video call, you can stop the process at any time. Moreover, this feature is enabled if users give their consent to share the content of their screen, according to the WABetaInfo report.

Notably, after installing the WhatsApp beta for the relevant update, some noticed a few minor changes in the new bottom navigation bar. For instance, some tabs in the bottom navigation bar were arranged in a specific order such as Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status. This feature is available to some beta testers, and it is rolling out to more people over the coming days.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will let you hide your phone numbers by using a username instead. The platform will soon give users an option to add a username to their account which will be visible instead of their phone numbers. This will add a layer of security and help users keep their numbers private. This feature is currently under development.

WhatsApp is also currently rolling out the feature of editing sent messages, which is available for up to 15 minutes after sending the text, and also recently announced the Chat Lock feature that allows users to lock individual chats to protect privacy.