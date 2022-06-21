WhatsApp rival Telegram rolls out premium version

Freeware and cloud-based instant messaging service Telegram is fast on the heels of WhatsApp. While the Meta-owned messaging platform is on a league of its own, Telegram appears to be not too far behind.

Telegram recently became one of the top-5 downloaded apps worldwide in 2022 and now has over 700 million monthly active users. More importantly, Telegram unveiled Telegram Premium earlier this week. According to the Telegram team, subscription to Telegram Premium will give users access to exclusive additional features. “This will allow us to offer all the resource-heavy features users have asked for over the years, while preserving free access to the most powerful messenger on the planet,” the team wrote in a blog post.

With Telegram Premium, which will reportedly cost $4.99 per month, users will unlock doubled limits for everything within the app, 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management – and a lot more.

4GB uploads and faster downloads

Right now, Telegram users can upload large files and media, each up to 2 GB in size. There’s also unlimited storage on the Telegram Cloud for free. With Telegram Premium, subscribers will now be able to send 4 GB files. That is enough space for 4 hours of 1080p video, or 18 days of high-quality audio. Premium subscribers will also be able to download media and files at the fastest possible speed.

Doubled limits on Telegram

Once users subscribe to Telegram Premium, they will have increased limits for almost everything within the app. With Premium, users can follow up to 1000 channels, create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, add a fourth account to any Telegram app, pin 10 chats in the main list and save up to 10 favorite stickers.

Apart from that, users can also write a longer bio and include a link in it. Similarly, Premium will allow adding more characters to media captions and responding to any message with up to 400 favorite GIFs. Lastly, users will be able to reserve up to 20 public t.me links, making any group or channel you create stand out with a short and concise link.

Convert voice messages to text

This one’s a really cool feature. While voice notes have become immensely popular on WhatsApp and elsewhere, some of us still prefer texts. With Telegram Premium, users will be able to convert voice messages to text for those times when they don't want to listen, but see what it says. Users will also be able to rate transcriptions to help improve them.

Apart from these Premium features, Telegram says the app will be updated soon with many free features for all users. These will include the option for joining requests for public groups. (Telegram)

Stickers and reactions

WhatsApp recently unveiled emoji reactions for messages – among a host of other privacy and chat options. Telegram Premium users will get access to dozens of stickers that now have impressive full-screen animations. Premium users will be able to send these in any chat – these effects will be visible for all users. The Telegram team writes that this premium sticker collection will be updated monthly by Telegram artists.

That’s not all. Users on Telegram Premium will also unlock more ways to react to messages, with over 10 new emoji.

Chat management and no ads

Users on Telegram Premium will be able to use new tools to organize their chat list. For example, changing their default chat folder so the app always opens in a custom folder or, say, ‘Unread’ instead of ‘All Chats’.

Premium users on Telegram will also be able to do away with sponsored messages and advertisements.

Apart from these Premium features, Telegram says the app will be updated soon with many free features for all users. These will include the option for joining requests for public groups, an animated screen for external sharing, improved bot descriptions, and more. Public figures and organizations will be able to verify their group, channel or bot, by receiving a verification badge to show users that messages are coming from a confirmed source. These and many other features will be rolled out soon on Telegram across multiple platforms – including Android, iOS and MacOS.

