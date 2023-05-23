Explained: All about WhatsApp's new message editing feature WhatsApp has rolled out a new message editing feature to give users more control over their messages /smart-living/innovation/whatsapp-message-editing-new-feature-explained-111684836275363.html 111684836275363 story

If the autocorrect fails you by sending a random “fir” instead of “for”, creating unnecessary confusion, you can now edit a sent message instead of sending another message to clarify it. Meta-owned WhatsApp has finally rolled out the message editing feature this week, bringing relief to many texters and users.

From correcting common spelling errors to simply wanting to change the text after sending, it’s all possible now with this new feature that gives users more control regarding the messages they send. To edit a message, you just have to long-press the sent message and choose the edit option from the menu. This is available for up to 15 minutes after sending the text, according to an official WhatsApp blog post.

However, the edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so the person you are messaging will know about the correction. However, they won’t be able to see the edit history. “As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption,” WhatsApp announced in its blog.

This feature is being rolled out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. The message editing feature is part of several new features released by WhatsApp recently. For instance, last week, WhatsApp introduced a new Chat Lock feature that aims to add a layer of security to protect your conversations.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp also introduced three new updates for polls to help groups gather info and make decisions together. You can now create single-vote polls, which allow people to vote only once. Users will also be able to search for polls on chats to make it easier to keep track of them. Moreover, you will now receive notifications when people vote on your polls, to help you keep track of the responses, according to the official blogpost.

Another recent update is the option to keep, delete or completely rewrite captions that give extra information when sharing photos on WhatsApp. You can also add captions to give context to sharing an article or a work document.

WhatsApp's new features seemed to be aimed at making the platform more user-friendly and implement long-awaited features.

