Home > Smart Living> Innovation > What is ‘DX Division’, Samsung's new phone and appliance business?

What is ‘DX Division’, Samsung's new phone and appliance business?

Samsung Electronics Co. has renamed its newly merged mobile-phone and home-appliances businesses as it moves to strengthen its corporate structure

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul (REUTERS)

By Bloomberg

LAST UPDATED 12.12.2021  |  11:13 AM IST

Samsung Electronics Co. named its newly merged mobile-phone and home-appliances businesses “DX Division” as the tech giant moves to strengthen its corporate structure.

DX, which stands for Device eXperience, reflects the company’s focus on targeting consumer demand in a variety of electronics, the South Korean firm said in a statement Sunday. 

The team will seek to meet the needs for a wide range of products, from TVs and appliances to smartphones and network equipment, according to the statement. 

The tech giant announced last week the combination of the consumer and mobile businesses, seen as de facto leader Jay Y. Lee’s willingness to more actively engage in management. The consolidation of consumer offerings under one umbrella simplifies the company’s operational structure and may help Samsung better compete with U.S. archrival Apple Inc. 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    12.12.2021 | 11:13 AM IST

