Week in tech: The secret behind quasars

This artist’s illustration portrays two galaxies that existed in the first billion years of the universe. The larger galaxy at left hosts a brilliant quasar at its center, whose glow is powered by hot matter surrounding a supermassive black hole. (File)

Here’s our weekly round-up of updates from the world of science and technology that you might have missed.

What creates quasars? Now we know

Earlier this week, for the first time, scientists confirmed what ignites quasars, which are the brightest and most powerful objects in the universe. These objects sit in the heart of galaxies, powered by supermassive black holes, requiring a huge amount of gas to be so bright, an AFP report said. But exactly what creates quasars has been a matter of debate since their discovery in the 1950s, the report adds.

In a new study, an international team of researchers said they now have clear evidence that quasars are triggered by two galaxies colliding, which releases the vast amounts of energy needed. The researchers compared observations of 48 galaxies with quasars at their centre to 100 without them, the AFP report said. Galaxies hosting quasars were three times as likely to have had collisions with other galaxies, the study adds. Researchers also believe this could be the fate of the Milky Way galaxy one day. Clive Tadhunter, an astrophysicist at the University of Sheffield in the UK and one of the study's authors, told AFP that the nearby Andromeda Galaxy is “coming directly towards us at about 200 kilometres (125 miles) a second,” and will collide with the Milky War in roughly five billion years. That could result in a quasar, Tadhunter said.

Scientists sound ocean warming warning

The temperature of oceans around the world has spiked suddenly, researchers said earlier this week. Scientists are now trying to figure out what it means and whether it forecasts a surge in atmospheric warming, a report in the Associated Press said. From early March to this week, the global average ocean sea surface temperature jumped nearly two-tenths of a degree Celsius (0.36 degree Fahrenheit), according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, the AP report said. While some researchers called this an “unusual pattern”, University of Colorado climate scientist Kris Karnauskas told AP that this temperature change is “an incredible departure from what was already a warm state to begin with.”

Vivo X90 Pro launches in India

Smartphone maker Vivo launched the Vivo X90 Pro in India earlier this week. The X series from Vivo has found a strong position in the Indian market despite the likes of Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi introducing some tough, and impressive, competition. The Vivo X80 Pro from last year is another example. The highlight in this year’s successor to the X80 Pro is the move to the 1-inch-type Sony IMX989 sensor, coupled with Zeiss optics. Could the camera setup, apart from other features on the device, place it among the best smartphone cameras for 2023? The Vivo X90 Pro is priced at Rs. 84,999. To know more on where the phone hits, and misses, read this in-depth review from Lounge tech columnist Tushar Kanwar.

