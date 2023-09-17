Week in tech: Summer 2023 was the hottest on record US space agency Nasa confirmed this was the hottest summer since 1880, continuing a long-term trend of rising temperatures caused by human activities /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-summer-2023-nasa-artemis-isro-gaganyaan-111694946945801.html 111694946945801 story

Here’s a weekly recap of what made news in the world of science, technology and environment.

India plans crucial Gaganyaan test in October

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is planning a crucial test next month for India’s Gaganyaan mission, which will be the country’s maiden human spaceflight mission. The space agency told the Press Trust of India (PTI) earlier this week that the first test vehicle mission for Gaganyaan to validate the crew escape system will be launched in a month or two. According to officials of the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency, this would be the first of the four abort missions of the Gaganyaan programme. The first test vehicle mission, TV-D1, would be followed by the second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1). The second series of test vehicle missions (TV-D3& D4) and LVM3-G2 mission with robotic payload is planned next, the PTI report said.

Summer 2023 was hottest on record: Nasa

On 15 September, US space agency Nasa said the summer of 2023 was Earth’s hottest since global records began in 1880. According to scientists at Nasa’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies in New York, the months of June, July, and August combined were 0.41 degrees Fahrenheit (0.23 degrees Celsius) warmer than any other summer in Nasa’s record, and 2.1 degrees F (1.2 C) warmer than the average summer between 1951 and 1980. August alone was 2.2 F (1.2 C) warmer than the average. June through August is considered meteorological summer in the Northern Hemisphere. “This new record comes as exceptional heat swept across much of the world, exacerbating deadly wildfires in Canada and Hawaii, and searing heat waves in South America, Japan, Europe, and the U.S., while likely contributing to severe rainfall in Italy, Greece, and Central Europe,” the Nasa website said.

FILE PHOTO: The Nokia logo is seen on a smartphone. (REUTERS)

HMD Global to make its own smartphones

The makers of Nokia smartphones, HMD Global, the Finnish company, is launching its own brand of mobile devices. On 11 September, HMD Global CEO Jean-Francois Baril announced on LinkedIn that the company will be introducing “a new portfolio of HMD branded mobile devices” along with Nokia devices. In his post, Baril also said that the company was committed to reducing electronic waste and helping people keep their mobile phones longer and make a positive impact on the planet. You can read more about the HMD announcement in this report.

Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson speaks at a press conference to discuss progress for Artemis II mission around the Moon and back to Earth with a crew of four astronauts, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, August 8, 2023. (REUTERS)

Germany signs Artemis Accords

On 14 September, Germany became the 29th nation to sign the Artemis Accords, that establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations, including those participating in US space agency Nasa’s Artemis program. India agreed to join the Artemis Accords in June but China and Russia have not, a Reuters report said. “I’m thrilled to welcome Germany to the Artemis Accords family,” Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said in an official release from the space agency. Nelson added: “Germany has long been one of Nasa’s closest and most capable international partners, and their signing today demonstrates their leadership now and into the future – a future defined by limitless possibilities in space and the promise of goodwill here on Earth.” Nasa, in coordination with the US Department of State, established the Artemis Accords in 2020 together with seven other original signatories. The Artemis Accords reinforce and implement key obligations in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, the Nasa website explains.

Also read: Week in tech: India signs Artemis Accords