Week in tech: OpenAI's ChatGPT comes to Android OpenAI announced that ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh and Brazil /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-openai-chatgpt-android-app-twitter-logo-111690548297607.html 111690548297607 story

Here's a look at what made news in the world of science and technology this week.

Bye, bye birdy: Twitter logo is now ‘X’

Twitter’s bird logo is officially gone. On 24 July, Elon Musk changed Twitter’s logo from the blue bird to a white “X” on a black background. This major rebranding is the biggest change the social media platform has undergone since Musk took over last year in a deal worth $44 billion (around ₹3.6 trillion now). “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted on 23 July. The change in logo is also another step in Musk’s strategy towards creating an “everything app”, similar to China’s WeChat, which combines video chats, messaging, streaming and payments, a report in the Associated Press noted.

This illustration photo shows the new Twitter logo rebranded as X (on the left) and the old Twitter bird logo reflected in smartphone screens, in Paris on July 27, 2023. (AFP)

Noise launches smart ring

The smart ring segment seems to be the next big category in wearables, especially in India. The personal technology brand Noise, known for its smartwatches, unveiled its first smart ring—Luna Ring—on 25 July. The ultra-lightweight ring, which has a sleek 3mm form factor, is capable of tracking over 70 user metrics. The company says the ring’s design includes a fighter-jet grade titanium body and diamond-like coating that protects it from scratches and corrosion. The ring, which is now available for pre-booking on the Noise website, promises battery life of up to seven days on a single 60-minute charge, and is available in seven ring sizes and five colours.

OpenAI's ChatGPT comes to Android

Android users can now try OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool on their devices. Till now, the Android app for ChatGPT was only available in a select few countries. On 26 July, though, OpenAI tweeted that ChatGPT for Android was now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh and Brazil. OpenAI also confirmed that it plans to expand the rollout to more countries over the next week. According to the OpenAI website, the app supports any Android device with Google Play running Android 6.0 or more.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also read: July set to be the hottest month on record, say scientists