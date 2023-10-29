Week in tech: Scientists uncover new details about what's inside Mars Scientists have identified a molten layer deep within the interior of Mars after analyzing seismic data created by meteorite impacts /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-mars-russia-oneplus-antarctic-111698574047592.html 111698574047592 story

Here’s a recap of what made news in the world of science and news technology this week.

Scientists identify molten layer deep within interior of Mars

Scientists have found something new about the red planet’s interiors. Data from seismic waves created by meteorite impacts indicate the presence of a hitherto unknown layer of molten rock surrounding a liquid metallic core - the planet's innermost component - that is smaller and denser than previously estimated, researchers said on 25 October, a Reuters report explained. According to Reuters, the meteorite impact that occurred in a Martian highland region called Tempe Terra on Sept. 18, 2021, triggered a magnitude 4.2 quake and left a crater about 425 feet (130 meters) wide. It occurred on the opposite side of Mars from InSight's location in a plains region called Elysium Planitia. This molten region sits at the bottom of the interior portion of the planet called the mantle, the report added.

Russia aiming for space station by 2027

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that that the first segment of the new space station that Moscow plans to construct to replace the International Space Station (ISS) should be in orbit by 2027, despite recent setbacks, an AFP report explains. Russia previously announced its intention to withdraw from the ISS, where its cosmonauts are permanently stationed and the country plays a key role. The creation of a new Russian orbital space station has instead been announced as the main priority for the space agency Roscosmos, the report adds.

OnePlus Open goes on sale

OnePlus Open has became the latest foldable to enter a segment that is becoming increasingly competitive, with the likes of Motorola, Oppo and Samsung also in the game. The foldable smartphone from OnePlus went on sale in India earlier this week and features top notch displays, good camera, great design, a foldable-first software and worry-free battery life. You can read more about the phone in a detailed review here.

Scientists discover landscape ‘frozen in time’ under Antarctic ice

A city-sized frozen landscape, untouched for potentially 34 million years, has been discovered under the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. This discovery was made possible through satellite observations and ice-penetrating radar. According to an AFP report, the researchers sent radio waves into the ice and analysed the echoes, a technique known as radio-echo sounding. They also said that the land underneath the East Antarctic Ice Sheet is less well-known than the surface of Mars. Read more here.

– Compiled by Nitin Sreedhar, with inputs from agencies.

