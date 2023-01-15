Week in tech: Highlights from CES 2023 and Apple's bold move From Apple's plan to use its own custom displays to a key development around Earth’s ozone layer, a look at what made news in technology and science /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-highlights-from-ces-2023-and-apple-s-bold-move-111673599954207.html 111673599954207 story

Stella Clarke, the project lead behind BMW's E-ink color-changing cars, looks at the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 4, 2023. (REUTERS)

The new year kicked off in an exciting way for the technology world with CES 2023, which ran from 5-8 January, which showcased the best and most bizarre technology (including gadgets and innovations) that could shape our world in the near future.

If you'd like a recap: here's our reportage on the innovations that stood out at CES, the best laptops showcased at the event and the cutting-edge TVs that were unveiled in Las Vegas.

CES 2023 leaves everyone wanting more

CES 2023, one of the biggest tech shows in the world, ended earlier this week, leaving tech enthusiasts with a taste of things, and gadgets, to come. At the event in Las Vegas, US, BMW debuted a talking car that can change colours. iMediSync, a South Korean company, showcased a brain-scanning headset that can perform an electroencephalogram and uses Artificial Intelligence to predict potential risks of cognitive issues, including Alzheimer’s disease, within 10 minutes, AFP reports. There was even an infrared device for avocados by the startup OneThird; it scans the fruit to determine, with the help of algorithms, whether it is “not yet ripe,” “ripe” or “overripe”. A useful measure to possibly curb food waste as well as solve that dilemma about when to cut open the avocado to make that bowl of guacamole?

(FILES) This file image released on December 1, 2009, shows a combination of two images released by the Nasa Earth Observatory showing the size and shape of the ozone hole each year in 1979 (L) and in 2009. (AFP)

Earth's ozone layer is healing

On 9 January, a UN-backed scientific panel said Earth’s protective ozone layer, which helps shield humans from the sun’s rays and limit global warming, was on track to recovery within four decades, with damaging airborne chemicals being phased out. Scientists first identified a hole in the ozone layer in 1985; in 1987, an international agreement was reached to phase out gases, including chlorofluorocarbons, which were breaking down ozone in the upper atmosphere. According to a report by the panel, the hole, which is over the Antarctic, has been shrinking in area and depth since 2000, Bloomberg notes.

Apple to make in-house device screens from 2024

Apple Inc. is planning to start using its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as 2024, an effort to reduce its reliance on technology partners like Samsung and LG and bring more components in-house, Bloomberg reports. The Cupertino-based company aims to begin this change by swapping out the display in the highest-end Apple Watches by the end of next year.

—Compiled by Nitin Sreedhar