Week in tech: Google Pixel Fold around the corner? The foldable phones category is fast becoming one of the most hotly contested categories in the smartphone market. Google could soon enter the mix /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-google-pixel-fold-around-the-corner-111682161869556.html 111682161869556 story

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 15, 2019, the new Google Pixel 4 phone is on display during a Google product launch event in New York City. (AFP)

The biggest news this week from the world of technology – in India at least – was the launch of Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Lounge has detailed first impressions from Apple BKC and Apple Saket.

Let's take a look at what else made the headlines in science and technology.

Google Pixel Fold incoming?

The foldable phones category is fast becoming one of the most hotly contested categories in the smartphone market, with the likes of Samsung and Oppo staking their claim for the top spot. Another long awaited foldable phone could soon be around the corner: the Google Pixel Fold. According to a CNBC report on 18 April, Google could launch the Pixel Fold in June. The phone’s announcement could come next month when Google hosts its annual Google I/O developers conference event. Google’s first foldable smartphone is expected to be heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and could be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip, the report said.

Electric vehicles dominate Auto Shanghai 2023: One of the world’s biggest car shows, the Auto Shanghai 2023, returned on 18 April after a covid-19 hiatus as electric vehicles (EVs) from some of the most recognisable automakers dominated the proceedings. Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan – the ID.7 – that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range, while brands such as General Motors, BMW and Nissan and Chinese rivals BYD Auto and NIO unveiled dozens of new EVs, according to an AP report. BMW AG showed an all-electric lineup including two new models, the i7 M70L and XM Label Red, the report adds. One key name missing from the lineup, however, is Elon Musk’s Tesla, the biggest seller of electric cars globally.

Snapchat+ subscription service attracts millions: The appeal of artificial intelligence has also reached the Snapchat app. Snap Inc. has attracted more than 3 million users to its Snapchat+ subscription service, a $3.99-a-month offering that provided early access to features like its new artificial intelligence chatbot, a Bloomberg report said. The service, which was launched last year, got a boost in February when the company added exclusive access to a chatbot, called My AI, that’s powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology, the report adds. At its annual partner summit on 19 April, Snap Inc said it will soon be opening the My AI features to all users and not just subscribers.

Also read: Elon Musk's Twitter starts removing blue ticks