Week in tech: Google I/O 2023, human pangenome and a new Twitter CEO

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during the Google I/O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, US, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Bloomberg)

The biggest update from the world of consumer technology this week came from Google and its annual developer conference. There were some other important happenings elsewhere. Let’s take a look.

Highlights from Google I/O 2023

Google made some big announcements at Google I/O 2023. Apart from talking about how the company is using advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build a host of helpful products and features — everything from custom wallpapers on Android, more powerful editing tools in Google Photos, Gmail and so on – the tech giant unveiled its new hardware lineup, including the Google Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a, which is now its latest entrant in the mid-tier smartphone segment. You can even read our detailed review of the Pixel 7a.

Another key update from Google I/O 2023, involved Bard, Google’s conversational chatbot. Bard will now be available to users in more than 180 countries and more languages beyond English. According to an AP report, Bard's multilingual expansion will begin with Japanese and Korean before adding about 40 more languages. There's more on this in our piece on key updates from Google I/O.

FILE - This undated image made available by the National Human Genome Research Institute shows the output from a DNA sequencer. (AP)

The human pangenome

On Wednesday, 10 May, scientists unveiled the first draft of a human “pangenome”, a more diverse and accurate DNA blueprint for our species. Researchers hope this will help shed light on a range of diseases and is being hailed as a major scientific milestone that "heralds a new age of genetic diagnosis,” an AFP report said. The first human genome was sequenced in 2003. The scientific group, called the Human Pangenome Reference Consortium, said they have now compiled the genomes of 47 people from different backgrounds and intend to increase that number to 350 by the middle of next year, the AFP report adds.

(FILE) NBCUniversal Chairman of Advertising Sales and Creative Partnerships Linda Yaccarino speaks onstage at the Beyond Brand: Content's New Frontier panel during Advertising Week 2015 AWXII at the Times Center Stage on September 30, 2015 in New York City. (AFP)

Elon Musk announces new Twitter CEO

SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced earlier this week that Twitter will have a new CEO. According to a Reuters report, Friday NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino will take over as Twitter's CEO, as Musk steps aside to take on the role of chief technology officer at the company. A report in the Associated Press describes Yaccarino, 59, as someone with deep roots in the advertising industry.

(with inputs from agencies)