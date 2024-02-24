Week in tech: Why everyone's talking about the Fujifilm X100VI camera The newly-announced Fujifilm X100VI is the successor to the X100V, which has been described by many as the best compact camera to date /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-fujifilm-x100-camera-neuralink-signal-111708680680288.html 111708680680288 story

Here's a recap of what made news in the world of science and technology this week.

Fujifilm announces X100VI—the sequel to a viral sensation

Japanese company Fujifilm announced the launch of the X100VI camera on 20 February. Available for pre-order for $1,599 (around ₹1.3 lakh), the X100VI is a successor to the X100V, which has been described by many as the best compact camera to date. The X100VI serves as the latest model in the Fujifilm X100 series, first launched in 2011, of high-end compact digital mirrorless cameras. It features a back-illuminated 40.2 MP sensor and the latest processor. Fujifilm says it is the first model in the series to incorporate an in-body image stabilisation function in pursuit of even higher image quality and performance. The X100V still remains popular among photography enthusiasts for its ability to mimic a film camera and its hybrid viewfinder. Launched in 2020, images captured from the camera went viral on TikTok down the years, leading to a massive increase in demand for the camera.

Neuralink's first patient able to control mouse cursor through thinking: Elon Musk

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said on 20 February that the first human patient with a brain implant from his Neuralink startup was able to move a computer mouse with thought. The neurotechnology company installed the implant in the patient last month. In an interview streamed on X, Musk said: “The patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects... We’re trying to get as many button presses as possible from thinking.” According to an AFP report, Neuralink’s technology works through a device that is placed inside the human brain through invasive surgery.

Introducing usernames and phone number privacy on Signal! We’re making it possible for people to connect with each other without having to share phone numbers. Now launching to beta users, available for everyone soon. https://t.co/YcBEyD1AIA — Signal (@signalapp) February 20, 2024

Signal app launches 'usernames' feature

Privacy-first messaging app Signal said on 20 February that users will now be able to keep their phone numbers private with “usernames”. Signal said a user’s phone number will no longer be visible to everyone they chat with by default. The “username” is a way to initiate contact on Signal without sharing your phone number. A username is not the profile name that’s displayed in chats, it’s not a permanent handle, and not visible to the people you are chatting with, a post on Signal’s website said. This new feature is optional and users will still need a phone number to sign up for the app.

(With inputs from agencies)

