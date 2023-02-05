Week in tech: From ChatGPT on Microsoft Teams to Musk’s debut Starship launch ChatGPT comes to Microsoft Teams in a new premium offering and details on Samsung’s latest S23 lineup of smartphones /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-from-chatgpt-on-microsoft-teams-to-musk-s-debut-starship-launch-111675587591937.html 111675587591937 story

Pretty soon, you will be able to use the advanced features of the OpenAI tool ChatGPT in your daily meetings on the Microsoft Teams platform. How exactly? More details on that and other updates from the world of science and technology this week.

Elon Musk's Starship will attempt launch in March

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week that his company will attempt a debut orbital launch for its Starship launch vehicle in March. In a response to a user’s tweet, Musk said: “If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month." Starship is designed to be the tallest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built, and the first capable of total reusability. According to a Reuters report, SpaceX has been looking to launch its giant Starship into orbit since last year for the first time – a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon.

FILE - SpaceX's Elon Musk waves while providing an update on Starship, on Feb. 10, 2022, near Brownsville, Texas. (AP)

Samsung Galaxy S23 is here

Users around the world got a glimpse of Samsung’s next big flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23, at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event in Bengaluru earlier this week. The launch price of the Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of ₹75,000 to ₹1.55 lakh per device, a Press Trust of India report said. Interestingly, the Korean company also said it will manufacture the Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to the local market requirements. Currently, Galaxy S Series smartphones are manufactured at the company's Vietnam factory and then imported for sale in India. Apart from the S23, Samsung also announced its flagship PC lineup in India with the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book3 Pro, priced in the range of ₹1.09 lakh to ₹2.81 lakh.

Microsoft Teams Premium will be powered by ChatGPT

You will now be able to use the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT for your daily meetings, and more, on Microsoft Teams. Microsoft, earlier this week, introduced Teams Premium, which will be powered by ChatGPT to simplify meetings using the AI chatbot. According to a Reuters report, this premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July, Microsoft said. OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users, the report said. Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google, the Reuters report adds.

