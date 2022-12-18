Week in tech: Dating with the help of AI, a teaser for the OnePlus 11 and more Tinder users are reportedly taking help from ChatGPT to text their matches. Meanwhile, OnePlus teased its next flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 11 /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-dating-with-the-help-of-ai-a-teaser-for-the-oneplus-11-and-more-111671353356412.html 111671353356412 story

Here is Lounge’s weekly round-up of interesting developments from the world of science and technology.

Satellite launched to map the world's oceans, lakes and rivers

Earlier this week, a US-French satellite that will map almost all of the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers rocketed into orbit on board a SpaceX rocket. Nicknamed SWOT — short for Surface Water and Ocean Topography — the satellite, about the size of a SUV, will measure the height of water on more than 90% of Earth’s surface, allowing scientists to track the flow and identify potential high-risk areas. It will also survey millions of lakes as well as 1.3 million miles (2.1 million kilometers) of rivers, a report from the Associated Press explains. According to a Reuters report, the satellite will use advanced microwave radar technology to collect high-definition measurements of oceans, lakes, and rivers.

OnePlus 11 incoming?

During a OnePlus event in China on Saturday, the company teased a short trailer for its next flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 11. According to a report on GSMArena, the video shared by OnePlus doesn't reveal the OnePlus 11 in its entirety. But users can see the circular island on the smartphone's rear that has four circles – one for the flash and three for the cameras. The island also sports the Hasselblad branding, an alert slider on the smartphone's right-side frame, the report adds.

Dating tips from ChatGPT?

The AI-based text generation software, ChatGPT, is all the rage at the moment. It has, in fact, found users in the online dating space as well. According to a report on Mashable, Tinder users are turning to ChatGPT to generate questions for their matches. “Those using ChatGPT, however, are putting in a bit more manual effort. Once they match with someone, they ask ChatGPT for an opening message based on their interests. Then they copy and paste the output and send it to their match,” the report adds. The future of dating keeps getting interesting by the second.

What could be Samsung’s next foldable device?

According to multiple reports, Samsung is working on its first OLED foldable laptop and might launch it in 2023. A report on Gizbot says that the laptop could have a 17.3-inch foldable OLED display made by Samsung Display. This would make it the largest display in this space when unfolded, the report adds. Samsung, of course, is not the only player in the foldable laptop segment, which seems to be gaining more traction. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold is another interesting hybrid foldable laptop that has been turning many heads.

