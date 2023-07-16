Week in tech: Apple releases another glimpse of iOS 17 Earlier this week, Apple released a public beta version of iOS 17, its upcoming version of the operating system for the iPhone /smart-living/innovation/week-in-tech-apple-ios-17-chandrayaan-3-nothing-phone-111689359070680.html 111689359070680 story

FILE PHOTO: A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. (REUTERS)

Here’s a look at what made news in the world of science and technology this week.

Apple shows a glimpse of iOS 17: Earlier this week, Apple released a public beta version of iOS 17, its upcoming version of the operating system for the iPhone. iOS 17 is expected to have a bunch of new features such as StandBy mode, NameDrop, new widgets and further updates to the Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps. According to a Mint report, users enrolled in the public beta testing of the latest iOS update will be able to use iOS 17 features on their iPhones for now. According to the Apple website, another interesting feature in iOS 17 will allow users to record a video or audio message when someone misses their FaceTime call. Users are expected to get a host of other features – to enhance accessibility and improve the user interface – when iOS 17 is finally released in September.

In this photo released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, lifts off from Sriharikota, India. (AP)

Chandrayaan-3 blasts off as Isro aims for the Moon once more: India’s third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, was successfully launched from Sriharikota on 14 July, marking yet another key milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). The follow up mission to Chandrayaan-2, which was launched in 2019, aims to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission is also expected to help Isro’s future plans for interplanetary missions. Unlike its predecessor, Chandrayaan-3 will feature a propulsion module, a lander and a lunar rover. The spacecraft is expected to reach the Moon by the end of August following which it will begin the all-important descent to the lunar surface. Read more about the launch and the evolution of India’s lunar exploration missions.

The new Nothing Phone (2) is available in both white and dark gray. (Nothing)

Nothing Phone (2) captures everyone’s imagination: On 11 July, Nothing announced the Phone (2), its highly anticipated second-generation flagship Android smartphone. The London-based consumer electronics company, founded by Carl Pei, who also founded OnePlus, made quite the splash with the Nothing Phone (1) in 2022. Its successor is already grabbing eyeballs everywhere – if reactions and early reviews are anything to go by. The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a new Glyph Interface at the back, which will allow users to minimize screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance. The phone also features a revamped Nothing OS 2.0 and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It comes with a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, and a 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO. In India, the Phone (2) is available in both white and dark gray, with following variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB in Dark Gray ( ₹ 44,999), 12GB/256GB ( ₹ 49,999) and 12GB/512GB ( ₹ 54,999) in both colors.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 3 5G review: An upgrade in almost every other way