Week in tech: A monster black hole and updates on Apple’s next WWDC

Apple Inc. iPhone 14 smartphones at the company's store in the Gangnam District of Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, March 31, 2023. Apple has enlisted K-pop girl band NewJeans to woo users in South Korea as the worlds most valuable company bets on a post-Covid global rebound in spending. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Let’s look back at what made news in the world of science and technology this week.

Apple’s virtual reality headset delayed again?

Apple announced earlier this week that its next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is scheduled to take place between 5-9 June, but many reports say that its much anticipated mixed reality headset might not make the cut for this year’s conference. According to a report in MacRumours, Apple has reportedly pushed back mass production of its mixed-reality headset and the device may not appear at this year's WWDC, citing concerns over poor market feedback. According to a Bloomberg report from February this year, the debut of the headset has been a long time coming, with Apple working on the technology since around 2015. The device, which melds virtual and augmented reality, would vault Apple into its first major new product category since the company began selling smartwatches in 2015, the report said.

OnePlus teases two new launches

Earlier this week, OnePlus teased its next two products – the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone and the OnePlus Nod Buds 2 – which will be launched at an event on 4 April. OnePlus introduced the Nord series as a set of affordable, mid-range devices back in 2020 and it seems to have struck a chord with users. The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, based on the details available so far, looks like another impressive device. Apart from coming in two very eye-catching colors – Pastel Lime and Chromatic Grey – the phone will come with 8GB RAM and an additional virtual RAM of 8GB. Featuring a 6.72 inch, 120Hz display, the phone will run on the Snapdragon 695 processor. The phone will also have a 5,000 mah battery and support for SUPERVOOC 67w charging.

Scientists discover monster black hole

Black holes remain one of the most mysterious objects in the universe and scientists continue to learn more about them every passing day. Earlier this week, researchers discovered one of the largest black holes ever recorded using a new technique that could spot thousands more of the insatiable celestial monsters in the coming years, an AFP report said. This new technique is called gravitational lensing, in which light travelling towards us from a distant galaxy appears to magnify and bend inwards, giving away the presence of a dark giant. The researchers published their study in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on Tuesday, 28 March. You can read a more detailed story on this black hole discovery here.

(With inputs from agencies)