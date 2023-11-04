7 of the biggest game releases of November 2023 A look at some new and forthcoming gaming titles that will make for perfect gifts for game lovers this festive season /smart-living/innovation/video-games-releasing-november-2023-111698996619391.html 111698996619391 story

Games as gifts? Why not? If you are gifting someone the perfect gaming console — be it a Sony PlayStation or a Microsoft Xbox—they also deserve an assortment of games.

From first-person shooters to solving puzzles in a futuristic world devoid of humans, fighting as Robin Hood for the oppressed in a dystopian England, or experiencing the world of football management, here’s a look at some exciting new and forthcoming gaming titles.

Gangs Of Sherwood

This explosive, cooperative action game for one-four players is set in the re-imagined world of Robin Hood. You can play as Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck or Little John—the four Merry Men—as they take on the forces of the Sheriff of Nottingham, powerful now more than ever because of the Philosopher’s Stones, to save the oppressed people of England.

Release date, 30 November; available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation.

The sequel to the 2014 game The Talos Principle is out now. (In-game screenshot)

The Talos Principle 2

In this sequel to the 2014 game The Talos Principle, you find yourself born into a world where humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots. Expanding on the first game’s philosophical themes and stunning environments, you solve an array of first-person puzzles and discover more about the cosmos.

Release date, 2 November; available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation.

The Day Before is a multiplayer online game that is set in a post-apocalyptic US. (In-game screenshot)

The Day Before

A much anticipated title, The Day Before is a multiplayer online game that is set in a post-apocalyptic US. The world is overrun with zombies and players must survive using any, and all, means possible. The game has been delayed ever since it was first revealed in 2021. But now it might not be too far away.

Release date, 10 November; available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation.

The latest version of the famous football manager simulation game will come with a host of new features. (In-game screenshot)

Football Manager 24

This is a treat for those who love the world of football management. The latest version of the famous football manager simulation game will come with features such as a new set-piece creator, a more competitive transfer window, and the ability to overhaul your squad with the help of agents and intermediaries. The game will also feature advanced football motion and more authentic matches.

Release date, 6 November; available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mobile.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

This sequel to Modern Warfare II features a brand-new campaign where Captain John Price and Task Force 141 face off against war criminal Vladimir Makarov, a character first seen towards the end of Modern Warfare II, as he extends his grasp across the world. The game marks the 20th anniversary of the Call Of Duty franchise.

Release date, 10 November; available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

RoboCop: Rogue City

This first-person shooter is set in Old Detroit and features an original storyline that takes place between the films RoboCop 2 and 3. In the game, the player takes the role of part-machine, part-man Alex Murphy, a policeman who is brought back to life thanks to a cybernetic transplant after being gunned down by criminals. The game will allow players to explore open areas and try a host of new weapons. Actor Peter Weller also returns to voice RoboCop.

Release date, 2 November; available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

Super Mario RPG

Available exclusively for Nintendo Switch, this is a remake of the cult 1996 game of the same name. In Super Mario RPG, Mario, Bowser and Peach partner to save the wis h-granting Star Road from the troublemaking Smithy Gang. According to Nintendo, this colourful role-playing game has updated graphics and cinematics.

Release date, 17 November; available on Nintendo Switch.

Also read: Diwali 2023 gifting guide: For the tech geeks