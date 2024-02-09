Technology as your love language Ahead of Valentine’s Day, a selection of gadgets to help you pursue any kind of love /smart-living/innovation/valentines-day-technology-ideas-2024-love-apple-iphone-ai-111707459483953.html 111707459483953 story

Clicks is a compact creator keyboard that allows you to type with speed and precision on the iPhone. (Clicks Technology Ltd)

Is there anything more thoughtful than knowing exactly what kind of gadget a friend or partner would like? With technology mediating practically our every waking (and even sleeping) moment, knowing what will enhance that experience for someone really is the kind of love language we need.

Consumer technology is in an interesting phase today, with smartphones and personal computers having reached a kind of innovation plateau with no one willing to risk getting too ahead of the curve. This is leading to new tech, such as Generative AI or robotic technology, being incorporated first into optional lifestyle products, such as smart glasses and smartphone add-ons, making this a good time to be someone who loves tech for its own sake. So whether it’s a physical keyboard for that friend whose thumbs are worn out from texting, or an AI-powered telescope for a partner who loves charting the skies, go ahead and get that gadget that says “I see you”. Feel free to gift them to yourself as well!

For the love of texting: Clicks for iPhone

Miss the feel of a physical keyboard on your phone? Clicks is a compact creator keyboard that allows you to type with speed and precision on the iPhone. It’s easy to put on and take off, and maximises your screen space. Available on clicks.tech

RayNeo's lightweight glasses feature a Sony Micro OLED display. (RayNeo)

For the love of smart eyewear: RayNeo Air 2 XR glasses

These lightweight glasses, featuring a Sony Micro OLED display, can make your work, entertainment and gaming more immersive. Available on rayneo.com; $379

This AI voice recorder by Plaud is powered by ChatGPT. (Plaud)

For the love of AI: Plaud Note recorder

This AI voice recorder is powered by ChatGPT and sticks to the back of your iPhone, capturing recordings of meetings, calls, and voice memos wherever you go. All the transcriptions and memos can be accessed on an app. Available at plaud.ai, $159 (around ₹13,192)

Segway’s latest electric scooter comes with a bunch of customizable features. (Segway)

For the love of mobility: Segway Ninebot S2

Segway’s latest electric scooter lets you adjust the knee control bar height to get a personalised fit. You can customise the RGB wheel and tail lights. Available on store.segway.com; $499.99

The Serafim S3 is compatible with Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Google Play, PlayStation, and more. (Serafim)

For the love of gaming: Serafim S3 controller

This interchangeable gamepad has an ergonomic design, allowing you to play console and Android games on the go. The Serafim S3 is compatible with Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Google Play, PlayStation, and more. Available on serafim-tech.com

The Swarovski Optik AX Visio can help you identify more than 9,000 birds. (Swarovski Optik)

For the love of birdwatching: Swarovski Optik AX Visio

Heading out for a birdwatching trip? These smart binoculars can help you identify more than 9,000 birds and other wildlife species in real-time. Available on swarovskioptik.com; $4,952

The Celestron Origin telescope and home observatory features AI-powered astrophotography. (Celestron)

For the love of stargazing: Celestron Origin

This high-tech telescope can capture stunning views of deep-sky celestial objects and deliver them to your phone or tablet. Also features AI-powered astrophotography. Available on celestron.com

ElliQ’s latest eldercare companion robot is lighter and comes with generative AI capabilities. (ElliQ)

For the love of robots: ElliQ 3

ElliQ’s latest eldercare companion robot is lighter and comes with generative AI capabilities, allowing the elderly to have detailed conversations with the robot on a number of topics. Available on elliq.com

