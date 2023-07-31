Twitter, rebranded as X, announces ads revenue sharing program Elon Musk's newly rebranded X has finally launched ads revenue sharing program for verified users /smart-living/innovation/twitter-rebranded-x-ads-revenue-sharing-program-111690800035005.html 111690800035005 story

Twitter, now rebranded to X by CEO Elon Musk, is officially rolling out its ads revenue sharing program for eligible creators worldwide. This comes after Musk made headlines last week for bidding goodbye to the iconic blue bird as the logo and turning the platform mostly black and white.

The ads revenue sharing program will enable verified users to share revenue from ad impressions on their tweets and profiles. “This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on X,” according to X’s help centre. According to a report in The Verge, Musk first announced the program in February, when he said the social media site would start sharing revenue from reply-thread ads with creators.

However, the program requires users to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or X Blue or be a verified organisation with at least 15M impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months and have at least 500 followers, according to the X's help centre. If you are eligible, users must create a Stripe account, which is X’s payment processor. People can set up creator subscriptions and ads revenue sharing through the Monetization tab in settings. Users will receive regular payouts as long as they have generated more than $50, according to X.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organizations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join,” according to the social media site.

Following a big week of announcements about rebranding and new programs, Musk also announced on 28 July that X’s monthly users reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced an auto-generated advertisement tool using generative artificial intelligence (AI) on the Google Ads platform. Now, Google Ads can create campaigns based on prompts from advertisers and markets using large language models (LLMs) and generative AI.

"It learns from the advertisers' landing pages, queries that are performing well and headlines that they've already approved to create entirely new creatives," Dan Taylor, vice president of global ads at Google said during his recent visit to India, according to the Press Trust India.

(With inputs from agencies)