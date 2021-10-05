This app lets you prioritise your smartphone notifications

No matter how hard you try, notifications on your smartphone always end up becoming a distraction. Some of these notifications are important, but others, not so much. Spam messaging and inadvertent app notifications have become a regular part of our digital lives now. How can a smartphone user find a way around it?

STFO is a smart notification manager app that lets you set personalized filters for notifications on your phone. Users can either set custom rules for notifications and filter the unwanted ones or pick from a list of ready-made universal rules in the app. For instance, if a notification from any app contains the words “offer”, “sale” or “lottery”, then STFO will dismiss these alerts automatically. These target phrases or words can be set for one or multiple apps on your device.

Similarly, you can prioritize important notifications with the app. If your phone is in Do Not Disturb mode, STFO can choose to turn it off if a notification from any app contains the keywords “urgent”. Similarly, if a user gets a notification from any app that contains the word “Mom” or “Dad” or “Grandma”, then STFO will remind the user about the notification every 5 mins until they dismiss it. You can also set up custom vibration and sound alerts for notifications that match your rules criteria.

STFO also has a useful “auto reply” feature, which can be used to reply to messages that you don’t see for 24 hours. The replies can be customised. The app does not require any special permissions, apart from location settings and notification access. More importantly, the app's developers have clearly stated in the privacy rules that no data from your phone is shared with third parties.

Play Store rating: 4 stars; App Store rating: N/A

Category: Communication

You could also look at: FilterBox, Spren Notification Manager

Thumb Rule is a series that looks at an app a week to keep you on track.

