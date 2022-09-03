The week in tech: iPhone 14 predictions, the moon rocket and more

The Nasa ‘moon rocket’ Artemis I's first attempt to launch was aborted after an issue was found in one of the rocket's four engines, the space agency is going ahead with the launch and will try again on Saturday to get its new 30-story rocket off the ground and send its unmanned test capsule towards the Moon. If the massive Space Launch System (SLS) lifts off successfully, it will not only be awe-inspiring but also historic for NASA, marking the first of its Artemis program plotting a return to the Moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission.

The launch is scheduled for 2:17 pm local time (1817 GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a possible two-hour delay if necessary. "Our team is ready," said Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager of exploration ground systems at Kennedy Space Center, on Friday.

The purpose of the Artemis 1 mission is to verify that the Orion capsule, which sits atop the SLS rocket, is safe to carry astronauts in the future. Mannequins equipped with sensors are standing in for astronauts on the mission and will record acceleration, vibration and radiation levels.

TRUECALLER LAUNCHES A REVAMPED IOS APP

On 30 August, caller ID platform Truecaller launched an all-new app for iOS users, dubbing it more efficient and lighter. According to Truecaller, this new version offers 10 times better spam, scam and business call identification than previous iterations. Apart from smoother and faster onboarding for new users, the app now has an enhanced detail view when users search for numbers and a redesigned search extension. In future updates, the new app will also allow automatic blocking of top spammers and the facility to view detailed statistics on spam-marked numbers.

APPLE IPHONE 14 PREDICTIONS HOT UP

Apple has again been the talk of tech town since it announced that its next major Apple Event is set for 7 September, with many experts betting that the Cupertino, US-based company could release the iPhone 14 at the event. It didn’t take long either for users and tech analysts to start predicting some of the features and specifications of the phone. One of the most discussed features is a direct satellite link in emergencies. Apart from a long-rumoured always-on display, the iPhone 14 series is also predicted to feature an improved selfie (front-facing) camera and a better photography setup overall. Another key aspect to look out for will be support for 30w fast charging and a new charging adapter.

SONY PLAYSTATION GAMES ON YOUR MOBILE?

Could you soon be playing PlayStation games on your smartphone? Earlier this week, Sony Group said it was going to acquire the Finland- and Germany-based mobile games business Savage Game Studios as part of a major push to go beyond console gaming. According to a Reuters report, the entertainment conglomerate hopes to tap into more consumer spending on gaming by expanding on other platforms, while defending against technological shifts that are loosening ties to bulky hardware.

—Compiled by Nitin Sreedhar.