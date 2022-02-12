The week in tech: From Dyson to Samsung's new S22 series

It was a busy week of launches in the world of tech. Dyson unveiled a new generation of cord-free vacuum cleaners in India, albeit with a big price tag, while Samsung finally introduced the world to its new S22 series of smartphones, which include the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – that brings the best of the Note series among a host of other impressive features.

A laser-guided dust cleaner

On 7 February, Dyson unveiled its new generation of cord-free vacuum cleaners in India—the Dyson V12 Detect Slim. Using laser technology, the V12 Detect Slim can find hidden dust as small as 10 microns. It is also equipped with an acoustic sensor that measures the dust it detects and then displays it on an LCD screen, providing real-time proof of a deep clean. According to the company, this is their most powerful and intelligent compact vacuum. There are a host of other features that complement this appliance, but it does come at a hefty price tag of ₹58,900.

Apple's interesting buy

Earlier this week, tech giant Apple acquired a startup called AI Music that uses Artificial Intelligence to generate tailor-made music. According to a Bloomberg report, the technology developed by AI Music can create soundtracks using royalty-free music and Artificial Intelligence. Albeit small, the report says Apple’s deal is similar to its acquisition of Primephonic in 2021. This startup ran a classical music-streaming service that Apple intends to turn into an app tied to Apple Music this year, the report explains.

Instagram rolls out new safety features

On Safer Internet Day, 8 February, social media platform Instagram rolled out new safety features for users, including options to bulk-manage (delete, archive) their content (posts, stories, IGTV and Reels) and their interactions (comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc.) Users will now also be able to sort and filter their content and interactions by date and search for past comments, likes and story responses from specific date ranges, all in one place. Last summer, Instagram had also introduced a “Security Checkup” for users whose accounts may have been hacked. That feature is now available to everyone.

Samsung unveils the much awaited S22 series

On 9 February, Samsung showcased its next generation of S22 smartphones, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 and S22+, during its Galaxy Unpacked event. Featuring a built-in S Pen (a key feature of the Note series), advanced night-time photography and battery life of over a day, the S22 Ultra is being described as the most powerful Ultra device from the firm. The S22 and S22+ are almost identical, except for screen size and battery capacity. The company also announced up to four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades on select Galaxy devices.

