The meaning behind the Independence Day Google Doodle

The date 15 August is a momentous day for India. In 1947, on this date, India was finally declared a free nation and 15 August 2022 marks the country's 75th Independence Day. The Google Doodle for 15 August this year is a tribute to India: in all that makes our country special - love for our family, our communities and the people around us. The doodle, displayed with a #IndiaKiUdaan on Google India's Twitter handle, depicts one of India's favourite childhood activities - kite-flying. The doodle showcases children flying kites, with the highest plastered with a glorious ‘75’.

“Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi, celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day. On this day in 1947, India officially became a democratic country—ending nearly two hundred years of British rule,” reads Google's doodle page. The artist centres her doodle around kite-flying because “the vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colourful symbol of the great heights we have achieved." Right from the craft of making kites to the sheer joy of flying them, every Indian can relate to the doodle on Google's homepage.

Google even took to Twitter to wish India a ‘Happy Independence Day,’ with the caption, “a kite for every win from the past, a kite for every hope for the future”

Here’s to 75 years of independence, here’s to reaching new heights 🇮🇳🪁 #IndiaKiUdaan #GoogleDoodle https://t.co/sBxSmThAY5 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 15, 2022

Google creates their doodles from within the organization as well as from Google users across the world – they even have competitions where you can submit your doodles. Just three days ago, Google announced the theme for their ‘Doodle for Google’ competition this year. In the celebration of 75 years of Independence and a brighter future for the country, the theme for this year's competition has been revealed as ‘In the next 25 years, my India will…’. Details about the competition are mentioned on Google India's Twitter handle and doodles.google.com. “Your hopes and dreams can help shape the nation's future,” reads the competition description.

Down the years, the Google Doodle celebrating India's Independence Day has showcased some interesting themes. In 2018, for instance, the Doodle featured images of some of India’s iconic colorful plantlife and mighty animals. It was inspired by Indian truck art, “a long-standing tradition in this four million square kilometer nation where truckers who live on the road surround themselves with cheerful folk art to occupy their minds during long months away from their families,” according to an official description from the Google Doodle archive.