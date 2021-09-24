The hot wheels to look forward to this festive season

With the festive season around the corner and people revenge shopping again, car showrooms in the city are buzzing. Driving holidays are the trend of the year—as people are still wary of train trips, which are the only route to the more out-of-way destinations that aren’t served by airports.

The months of October, November and December have always been the best time of the year to buy a car—car makers launch new models to take advantage of festive buying and dealers too are ready with discounts as they have sales quotas to meet by the end of the year.

Here’s a list of the cars to look forward to over the next three months.

LUXURY RIDES

GOING ELECTRIC: AUDI E-TRON GT

If saving the environment is not reason enough to buy an EV, soaring fuel prices are. And the Audi E-tron GT is an exciting electric vehicle with the looks and performance of a high-end sports car. Based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan, this Audi will give you blistering acceleration without guzzling fuel.

Reason to buy: Great performance in an all-electric avatar

Performance: Standard e-tron 475hp and 630 Nm torque/RS e-tron 598hp and 830Nm torque

Launch date: 22 September; Price: ₹1.6-2 crore

MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS CKD

A luxury limousine for the uber-rich, this is engineered for comfort. The latest built-in-India version (the first batch was imported and sold out before it hit stores) offers the same elegant opulence but with more tech.

Reason to buy: The best luxury car in the world, made-in-India at a better price

Performance: S 400d 4Matic 3.0 litre straight -six diesel, producing 330hp and 700 Nm torque/S450 4Matic 3.0 litre petrol, producing 367hp and 500 Nm torque

Expected launch: October; Expected price: ₹1.75 crore

AUDI Q5 FACELIFT

The popular Q5 returns with a makeover and will spar with the recently updated Land Rover Discovery Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLC. It’s a spacious and practical SUV loaded with connected car features.

Reason to buy: Spacious, sportier, loaded with tech, fuel-efficient

Performance: 2.0litre TFSI petrol, producing 245hp and 370 Nm torque.

Expected launch: November; Expected price: ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom)

MID-RANGE

VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN

For a while, Volkswagen has had only its seven-seater Tiguan on sale. The five-seater now returns to the market with a new look, and a host of safety and connected car features.

Reason to buy: German build all-wheel-drive SUV high on features and safety

Performance: 2.0 litre TSI, producing 190 hp and 320Nm torque

Expected launch: November; Expected price: ₹26-29 lakh

MAHINDRA XUV700

Mahindra XUV700’s price has certainly shaken up the market. With five- and seven-seater variants, petrol and diesel, manual and automatic, there is an XUV700 for every kind of buyer.

Reason to buy: Feature loaded SUV with segment-leading performance and value variants

Performance: 2.2litre mHawk diesel with 155hp and 185hp and 2.0 litre mStallion petrol with 200hp

Expected launch date: Early October; Price range: ₹12-20 lakh

MG ASTOR

MG has been in India for two years, making a mark as a brand that offers feature-rich cars at great value. The Astor, the petrol-powered version of its popular ZS EV, promises to be another, and will take on Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Reason to buy: Feature loaded mid-size SUV with ADAS and segment-first AI assistant

Performance: 1.5litre NA petrol, producing 120hp and 150 Nm torque/1.3 litre turbo-petrol producing, 163hp and 230Nm torque

Expected launch: Early October; Expected price: ₹10-16 lakh

The writer is Editor, Autocar Show

