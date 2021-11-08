The best smartwatches out there for Android users

While the Apple Watch (read our review of the Apple Watch Series 7 here) has always been the smartwatch of choice for iPhone users thanks to Apple’s vertically integrated ecosystem, Android users don't lack for choice either. Most of them do work with iPhones too, with some reduced functionality. Here's our pick of the best smartwatches out there for those not on the Apple ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (samsung,com)

Starting at Rs. 28,999, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is more affordable than the Apple Watch Series 7, and it has many of the same features. It has a built-in accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, light sensor, optical heart rate sensor, electrical heart sensor and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. These allow the watch to measure everything from steps and exercise, to blood pressure and taking ECG readings. It’s also the first smartwatch to use the new version of the WearOS platform that Google and Samsung built together.

Garmin Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 (Amazon.in)

Priced at Rs. 41,990, the Garmin Venu 2 costs basically the same as the Apple Watch Series 7. It also has all the sensors mentioned above and tracks blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep and more. It can take calls and texts too, but the feature will only work on Android, just like with the Galaxy Watch 4. Garmin’s built-in workout modes are what make it a favourite amongst fitness lovers.

Oppo Watch

The Oppo Watch (Amazon.in)

At Rs. 14,990, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo’s smartwatch is a considerably more affordable option than most of its competitors. It looks almost exactly like the Apple Watch and has built in modes for five minute workouts, fitness and fat burn runs, outdoor walks, outdoor cycling and swimming. It also has a rich collection of sensors for the price.

Fossil Gen-6

Fossil Gen 6 (Fossil.com)

This one looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and runs on an older version of Google’s Wear OS. It is expected to receive the new version in 2022, but exact dates haven’t been confirmed yet. It doesn’t have all the features that the Galaxy Watch 4 does, but looks more like a real watch than the others too. It’s a good choice for those who don’t need very advanced tracking or exercise features, but want a smartwatch that will do the minimum. It’s priced at Rs. 23,995 in India.

