advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Smart Living> Innovation > The best smartwatches out there for Android users

The best smartwatches out there for Android users

A selection of best-in-class smartwatches for those who are not within the Apple ecocystem 

Is it time for a new smartwatch?
Is it time for a new smartwatch? (iStock)

By Prasid Banerjee

LAST UPDATED 08.11.2021  |  11:11 AM IST

While the Apple Watch (read our review of the Apple Watch Series 7 here) has always been the smartwatch of choice for iPhone users thanks to Apple’s vertically integrated ecosystem, Android users don't lack for choice either. Most of them do work with iPhones too, with some reduced functionality. Here's our pick of the best smartwatches out there for those not on the Apple ecosystem.    

advertisement

advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (samsung,com)

Starting at Rs. 28,999, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is more affordable than the Apple Watch Series 7, and it has many of the same features. It has a built-in accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, light sensor, optical heart rate sensor, electrical heart sensor and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. These allow the watch to measure everything from steps and exercise, to blood pressure and taking ECG readings. It’s also the first smartwatch to use the new version of the WearOS platform that Google and Samsung built together.

Garmin Venu 2

advertisement

advertisement

The Garmin Venu 2
The Garmin Venu 2 (Amazon.in)

Priced at Rs. 41,990, the Garmin Venu 2 costs basically the same as the Apple Watch Series 7. It also has all the sensors mentioned above and tracks blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep and more. It can take calls and texts too, but the feature will only work on Android, just like with the Galaxy Watch 4. Garmin’s built-in workout modes are what make it a favourite amongst fitness lovers.

Oppo Watch

The Oppo Watch
The Oppo Watch (Amazon.in)

At Rs. 14,990, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo’s smartwatch is a considerably more affordable option than most of its competitors. It looks almost exactly like the Apple Watch and has built in modes for five minute workouts, fitness and fat burn runs, outdoor walks, outdoor cycling and swimming. It also has a rich collection of sensors for the price.

advertisement

advertisement

Fossil Gen-6

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all
Fossil Gen 6
Fossil Gen 6 (Fossil.com)

This one looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and runs on an older version of Google’s Wear OS. It is expected to receive the new version in 2022, but exact dates haven’t been confirmed yet. It doesn’t have all the features that the Galaxy Watch 4 does, but looks more like a real watch than the others too. It’s a good choice for those who don’t need very advanced tracking or exercise features, but want a smartwatch that will do the minimum. It’s priced at Rs. 23,995 in India.

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: Apple iPad 9th generation review: Not worth the upgrade

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    08.11.2021 | 11:11 AM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. It's time to bust some myths about metabolism and exercise
  2. What dating, a minefield of micro-anxieties, can teach us
  3. Why James Bond's salary couldn't keep up with Michelin dining 
  4. Call My Agent Bollywood: Only 10 per cent of the original 
  5. Saudi Arabia chases $64 billion Hollywood dream

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement