Highlights from Microsoft's 2021 Surface event

Microsoft wrapped up its Surface event this week and announced a slew of new devices, including a flagship laptop. According to The Verge, the event was packed with news -- including the redesigned Surface Pro 8, a camera-equipped Surface Duo 2, and even a new flagship laptop that puts a hinge behind the screen.

The tech giant is gearing up for the holiday season, looking to challenge devices from the likes of Apple, Samsung Electronics and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, a Bloomberg report explains. While some consumers and technology analysts were skeptical of Microsoft’s entry into personal-computer hardware after a multidecade focus on software, the Washington-based company has seen its portfolio and market share grow, the Bloomberg report adds.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A mainstream flip smartphone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The products are now available for preorder ahead of release on 5 October, according to an ANI report.

The Surface Pro 8 redesigns the Surface Pro line: Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 brings a big redesign to the popular Surface Pro line, with thinner bezels, a larger 13-inch touchscreen, two Thunderbolt 4 ports (which means no more USB-A port), and more. It also supports the new Surface Slim Pen 2.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8. (Courtesy: Microsoft)

The Surface Laptop Studio puts a hinge behind the screen: Microsoft's newest flagship laptop is the Surface Laptop Studio, a powerful notebook that puts a hinge behind the middle of the screen so you can bring the screen forward to more easily touch or draw on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Surface Duo 2 gets cameras, 5G support: Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 adds many highly requested changes from the original, including support for 5G networks and a triple-lens camera system. There's also a new Glance Bar that shows you things like the time and how much battery is left when the device is closed.

Microsoft's Surface Slim Pen 2 has built-in haptics: Microsoft announced a new stylus, the Surface Slim Pen 2, and it has built-in haptics designed to give you more tactile feedback while you're using it.

Microsoft's new Ocean Plastic Mouse is made from 20 per cent recycled ocean plastic. (Courtesy: Microsoft)

Surface Go 3 refreshed with new Intel processors: The Surface Go 3, Microsoft's low-end Surface, is getting updated with new Intel processors.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Surface Adaptive Kit lets you make a Surface more accessible: Microsoft's new Surface Adaptive Kit includes labels and port indicators you can apply to make your Surface easier to use, as well as opener tools to help you open the lid of a Surface device or pop out its kickstand.

Microsoft's new eco-friendly mouse: Microsoft's new Ocean Plastic Mouse is made from 20 per cent recycled ocean plastic and packaging that's 100 per cent recyclable.

Also read: Biggest announcements from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event