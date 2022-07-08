The best gadgets for the road

Planning your next driving holiday? These nifty tools and gadgets will make your trip safer, more convenient—and definitely more fun.

GoSun Ultra-Portable Solar Cooker

Cook on the go

This compact solar cooker captures a broad spectrum of sunlight, so you can cook even on cloudy days.

Available on Gosun.co/ Amazon.in; ₹4,295

Michelin 12266 High Power Rapid Tyre Inflator

From flat to fast

Digital, programmable fast flow tyre inflator that can inflate a tyre from flat to 30 PSI in three minutes.

Available on Flipkart.com; ₹3,995

Ember Travel Mug

Keeping it hot

This smart travel mug (connects to an app on your phone) allows you to set an exact temperature for your beverages and holds it for three hours. It also comes with a charging plate.

Available on Ember.com; $199.95 (around ₹15,840)

Eureka Forbes CarVac Vacuum Cleaner

Clean up job

Don’t let your car get filthy on the road—this portable vacuum cleaner has a 100 watts motor, a washable HEPA filter and a variety of nozzles for every hidden spot.

Available on Amazon.in; ₹2,499

BergHOFF Travel To-Go Set

Eat set go

This two-part lunch pot keeps different ingredients of your meal separate, while the three-piece stainless steel travel cutlery set comes with a nifty sleeve.

Available on Modernquests.com; ₹3,099

Garmin Speak™ Plus with Amazon Alexa

Speak up

Compact dash cam with Alexa support to play music, access Garmin’s turn-by-turn navigation with voice commands, and check weather, traffic and more.

Available on Garmin.com; $179.99

Also read: A shoe guide to stay chic during monsoons