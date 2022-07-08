advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Smart Living> Innovation > The best gadgets for the road 

The best gadgets for the road

Planning your next driving holiday? These nifty tools and gadgets will make your trip safer, more convenient—and definitely more fun

Array Solar Backpack For Laptops: This solar backpack comes with a 24,000 mAh USB-C battery and 25 litres of storage and is made of recycled PET fabric. Available on Voltaicsystems. com; $249 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,720)
Array Solar Backpack For Laptops: This solar backpack comes with a 24,000 mAh USB-C battery and 25 litres of storage and is made of recycled PET fabric. Available on Voltaicsystems. com; $249 (around 19,720)
Angela Mathew
LAST PUBLISHED 08.07.2022  |  04:09 PM IST

Listen to this article

Planning your next driving holiday? These nifty tools and gadgets will make your trip safer, more convenient—and definitely more fun.

GoSun Ultra-Portable Solar Cooker

Cook on the go
Cook on the go

This compact solar cooker captures a broad spectrum of sunlight, so you can cook even on cloudy days.

Available on Gosun.co/ Amazon.in; 4,295

Michelin 12266 High Power Rapid Tyre Inflator

From flat to fast
From flat to fast

Digital, programmable fast flow tyre inflator that can inflate a tyre from flat to 30 PSI in three minutes.

Available on Flipkart.com; 3,995

Ember Travel Mug

Keeping it hot
Keeping it hot

This smart travel mug (connects to an app on your phone) allows you to set an exact temperature for your beverages and holds it for three hours. It also comes with a charging plate.

Available on Ember.com; $199.95 (around 15,840)

Eureka Forbes CarVac Vacuum Cleaner

Clean up job
Clean up job

Don’t let your car get filthy on the road—this portable vacuum cleaner has a 100 watts motor, a washable HEPA filter and a variety of nozzles for every hidden spot.

Available on Amazon.in; 2,499

BergHOFF Travel To-Go Set

Eat set go
Eat set go

This two-part lunch pot keeps different ingredients of your meal separate, while the three-piece stainless steel travel cutlery set comes with a nifty sleeve.

Available on Modernquests.com; 3,099

Garmin Speak™ Plus with Amazon Alexa

Speak up
Speak up

Compact dash cam with Alexa support to play music, access Garmin’s turn-by-turn navigation with voice commands, and check weather, traffic and more. 

Available on Garmin.com; $179.99

Also read: A shoe guide to stay chic during monsoons

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    08.07.2022 | 04:09 PM IST

Next Story