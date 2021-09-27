The best budget segment cars to look out for later this year

Earlier this month, we looked at some of the best cars from the luxury and mid-range segments, as the festive season fast approaches. October, November and December have typically always been the best time of the year to buy a car.

But what about the budget segment? Cars from this segment appeal to a huge part of the Indian consumers. Here's a list of three cars -- from a proper off-roader to a stylist compact car -- that offer great value and more importatntly are fun to drive.

Volkswagen Taigun

The mid-size SUV is a battlefield with every manufacturer vying for space. Volkswagen is betting on the Taigun to bring customers back to showrooms. With a strong engine and tough German build, it’s expected to undercut the Kushaq on pricing.

Reason to buy: A fun to drive SUV with a wide choice of variants

Performance: 1.0litre turbo-petrol, producing 115hp/1.5 litre turbo petrol producing 150hp

Launch date: September 23; Expected price: ₹10-18 lakh

Force Gurkha is likely to be a worthy rival to the Mahindra Thar.

Force Gurkha

Force Motors put out a whole lot of teasers on social media to pique interest in this heavy-duty off-roader that is set for launch on 27 September and will go on sale next month. It seems likely to be a worthy rival to the Mahindra Thar.

Reason to buy: Hardcore off-roader with slicker looks, improved comfort, 4WD and tech

Performance: 2.6-litre diesel, producing 91hp & 250 Nm torque

Launch date: 27 September; Expected price: ₹13 lakh

Tata Punch is one of the most eagerly anticipated launches from the carmaker’s stable.

Tata Punch

A stylish compact car built off the ALFA platform shared with the Altroz promises a high safety rating. This little car is all set to punch above its weight. This is one of the most eagerly anticipated launches from the carmaker’s stable. The final version is true to the HBX concept, which rocked the last auto expo.

Reason to buy: Compact car with a tough build and great value

Performance: 1.2 litre NA petrol & 1.2 litre turbo-petrol

Launch date: Expected early October; Expected price: ₹6-10 lakh

The writer is Editor, Autocar Show

