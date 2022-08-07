SSLV placed satellites in wrong orbit, no longer usable: Isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said the satellites onboard its maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle "are no longer usable" after the SSLV-D1 placed them in an elliptical orbit instead of a circular one.

The space agency said a committee would analyse and make recommendations into today's episode and with the implementation of those recommendations "ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2."

"SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation," ISRO said in an update on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, ISRO launched its first new rocket the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) and a student-made satellite-AzaadiSAT from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

To mark the country's celebrations of "Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", the SSLV, co-passenger satellite called "AzaadiSAT" comprising 75 payloads built by 750 students from 75 rural government schools across India was launched.

Girls who designed Satelite also witnessed the SSLV-D1 launch. The general public also witnessed the launch from the viewing gallery of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. Speaking to ANI, Shreya a student from St Francis Girls High School, Telangana said, "Three groups from our school have participated in this SSLV launch. I am very glad that we got this opportunity. We really worked hard on it and today we will witness the launch of the AzaadiSAT satellite."

However, the deviation has rendered the satellite unusable. ISRO added a detailed statement by Chairman S Somanath will be "uploaded soon."

